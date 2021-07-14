The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rouhani: Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity if needed

By REUTERS  
JULY 14, 2021 12:12
Iran could enrich uranium up to 90% purity if the country needed it, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, amid efforts by Tehran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.
"Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can enrich uranium to 90% purity," Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Iran’s nuclear deal caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well under the 20% achieved before the agreement and far below the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.
Iran has been breaching the deal in several ways since the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, including by producing 20% and 60% enriched uranium.
Liberman gives two-month extension before daycare subsidy criteria change
Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan, killing 13 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 12:01 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 111 soldiers infected, 421 in quarantine
Ex-deputy minister Kirschenbaum to serve 10 years in prison for bribery
Coronavirus in Knesset: MK Vladimir Beliak infected
IDF officer convicted for sexual harassment of 4 soldiers
Israel & PA investigating death of Jerusalem resident with stab wounds
Qalandiya shooter caught
Man shoots at officers at Qalandiya checkpoint, apprehended by police
US State Department invites UN racism investigators to visit US
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 05:15 AM
17-year-old dies in motorbike accident
One dead, several injured in Cuba anti-government protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 12:46 AM
Internal Office takes on COVID responsibilities
Yair Lapid enters COVID-19 isolation following Brussels visit
'Indirect but active' talks being held with Iran on US detainees
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/13/2021 10:17 PM
