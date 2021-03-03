The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Inside Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s imminent threats that led to US airstrike

Soleimani was killed by the US alongside Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 3, 2021 13:57
WOMEN HOLD pictures of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman (photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA N)
WOMEN HOLD pictures of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman
(photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA N)
In a recent 60 Minutes special on Iran’s attack on US forces at Al-Asad base in January 2020 details about Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani’s threats are revealed.  Soleimani was killed by the US alongside Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020. The US used a drone to kill him. Soleimani was planning attacks on the US within hours or days of when he was killed, US Central Command head General Frank McKenzie told 60 Minutes. It was an imminent threat.  
McKenzie notes that Soleimani had the blood of many Americans on his hands. “He was as close to an indispensable man inside Iran. Where he went, violence and death followed.” He had aided pro-Iranian groups in Iraq to kill more than 600 Americans after 2003. In 2019 and 2020 leading up to the US strike there had been many tensions with Iran and Soleimani. 
At the time there were warnings that the killing could spark a war between the US and Iran. US and Iran tensions had grown since May 2019. Iran had downed a US drone in June 2019 and pro-Iranian militias fired dozens of rockets at US forces in Iraq. In December a US contractor was killed. The US launched airstrikes on the pro-Iranian militias. In response Muhandis and other pro-Iranian leaders in Iraq, including Hadi al-Amiri, Falah al-Fayyadh and Qais Khazali, sent their members to storm the US embassy compound. The US then waited for Soleimani to appear, in a flight at night which arrived on January 3, and killed him. 
It was not always clear if there was actionable intelligence about a direct threat from Soleimani at the time. Iran has turned him into the ultimate martyr and his image and Muhandis’ image line streets and posters near the airport today. Where he died has become a shrine. Statues of him have been made from Lebanon to Iraq and Iran. Pro-Iranian politicians in Iraq use his death as an excuse for more attacks today to drive the US out of Iraq. Was it the wrong choice for the Trump administration to kill him, some critics have wondered.  
McKenzie told 60 Minutes about the dire threats. Soleimani was planning attacks. “We saw intelligence reports where Qasem Soleimani was moving various attack streams forward. Against our forces in Iraq, against our embassy and other bases there.” The attacks could happen in hours or days, and would not be weeks away.  
“I never take killing anyone as an easy decision but I think the risk of not acting in this case outweighed the risks of acting. So, yes I was good with the decision,” said General McKenzie. Soleimani can be seen on security footage shown on 60 Minutes. Soleimani disembarked from a flight from Damascus and met Muhandis.  
US drones were overhead. McKenzie saw Soleimani leave the airplane and saw the entourage pull away, the interview notes. “I said ‘take your shot when you got it,’” McKenzie says. He then had to prepare for the consequences of the action and possible retaliation. “There was no backslapping or cheering.” McKenzie says the Iranians went into a period of disorganization through the loss of Soleimani because he was so key to what Iran was doing. An ominous silence followed in Iraq. “They began to move their ballistic missiles,” McKenzie says.  
Intelligence officers then tracked the threats. US soldiers and officers got the “bad news” that Iran was fueling 27 medium range ballistic missiles to “level” the Al-Asad base. McKenzie timed an evacuation of the base. He noted that he didn’t want to move to early and have Iran adjust their plans. Iran downloaded satellite images of the base. “They would have seen airplanes on the ground and people working.” He says that Iran expected to destroy a number of US aircraft and to kill US service members.  


Tags Iran United States airstrikes Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by