Inside Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s imminent threats that led to US airstrike

McKenzie notes that Soleimani had the blood of many Americans on his hands. “He was as close to an indispensable man inside Iran. Where he went, violence and death followed.” He had aided pro-Iranian groups in Iraq to kill more than 600 Americans after 2003. In 2019 and 2020 leading up to the US strike there had been many tensions with Iran and Soleimani.

At the time there were warnings that the killing could spark a war between the US and Iran. US and Iran tensions had grown since May 2019. Iran had downed a US drone in June 2019 and pro-Iranian militias fired dozens of rockets at US forces in Iraq. In December a US contractor was killed. The US launched airstrikes on the pro-Iranian militias. In response Muhandis and other pro-Iranian leaders in Iraq, including Hadi al-Amiri, Falah al-Fayyadh and Qais Khazali, sent their members to storm the US embassy compound. The US then waited for Soleimani to appear, in a flight at night which arrived on January 3, and killed him.

It was not always clear if there was actionable intelligence about a direct threat from Soleimani at the time. Iran has turned him into the ultimate martyr and his image and Muhandis’ image line streets and posters near the airport today. Where he died has become a shrine. Statues of him have been made from Lebanon to Iraq and Iran. Pro-Iranian politicians in Iraq use his death as an excuse for more attacks today to drive the US out of Iraq. Was it the wrong choice for the Trump administration to kill him, some critics have wondered.

McKenzie told 60 Minutes about the dire threats. Soleimani was planning attacks. “We saw intelligence reports where Qasem Soleimani was moving various attack streams forward. Against our forces in Iraq, against our embassy and other bases there.” The attacks could happen in hours or days, and would not be weeks away.

“I never take killing anyone as an easy decision but I think the risk of not acting in this case outweighed the risks of acting. So, yes I was good with the decision,” said General McKenzie. Soleimani can be seen on security footage shown on 60 Minutes. Soleimani disembarked from a flight from Damascus and met Muhandis.

US drones were overhead. McKenzie saw Soleimani leave the airplane and saw the entourage pull away, the interview notes. “I said ‘take your shot when you got it,’” McKenzie says. He then had to prepare for the consequences of the action and possible retaliation. “There was no backslapping or cheering.” McKenzie says the Iranians went into a period of disorganization through the loss of Soleimani because he was so key to what Iran was doing. An ominous silence followed in Iraq. “They began to move their ballistic missiles,” McKenzie says.

Intelligence officers then tracked the threats. US soldiers and officers got the “bad news” that Iran was fueling 27 medium range ballistic missiles to “level” the Al-Asad base. McKenzie timed an evacuation of the base. He noted that he didn’t want to move to early and have Iran adjust their plans. Iran downloaded satellite images of the base. “They would have seen airplanes on the ground and people working.” He says that Iran expected to destroy a number of US aircraft and to kill US service members.