Iran FM spokesman: US will 'kneel in front of Iranian nation'

The Iranian regime's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States' government will soon "will soon kneel in front of Iranian Nation", in a tweet on his official Twitter account on Friday morning. Mousavi continued in the tweet that Washington is pleased by "economic terrorism" because its policies are "relying on 'knee on neck'" of its own people and people around the world.Abbas Mousavi continued, “you see that not the Iranians' neck, but your knee was wrung."
The phrase references the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US, who died after police knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down in the street, saying, "I can't breathe." "Knee on the neck," has become Iran's new message to symbolize US aggression against the Middle East nation, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also used it this week at a cabinet meeting.Mousavi tweeted in response to comments made by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in an interview with Al-Arabiya on Thursday about his country’s satisfaction with the results of the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic. Iran and the US frequently clash as Iran's influence in the Middle East threatens US ally, Israel. The US was responsible for killing Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 and Iran responded by attacking US army bases in Iraq.
A Govt whose policy is relying on 'knee on neck' of either its own ppl or others around the should be indeed happy w/#EconomicTerrorism & pressure on the public. But you see that not the Iranians' neck, but your knee was wrung. You will soon kneel in front of Iranian Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hrxqq4uLqW— S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) June 12, 2020
