The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran 'likely' to give Ukrainian airplane black box to France – report

Following the Ukrainian’s side delay in responding to Iran’s offer regarding the Ukrainian plane’s black box, the Iranian authorities have decided to send the black box to another country.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 31, 2020 17:21
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
Iran will "likely" send the black box from the Ukrainian airplane shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to France, Al-Arabiya reported, citing Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency.
The plane, designated Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, was shot down by the IRGC on January 8. All 176 passengers on board were killed in the crash.
The Islamic Republic initially denied responsibility for shooting down the plane and had insisted the crash was due to a technical failure. However, it eventually admitted responsibility a few days later, claiming that the plane was mistaken for a missile as the country was in high alert, having fired retaliatory strikes at US targets in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general.
The incident provoked widespread backlash against the regime, both external and internal, with anti-regime protests flaring up in the country.
However, despite admitting responsibility, Iran has yet to turn over the black boxes to Ukraine for analysis.
According to ISNA, the decision to send the box to another country, such as France was the fault of the Ukrainians, as the Iranians claim to have made an offer to Ukraine regarding the box.
“Following the Ukrainian’s side delay in responding to Iran’s offer regarding the Ukrainian plane’s black box, the Iranian authorities have decided to send the black box to another country, probably France,” the ISNA report claimed.
The report did not elaborate on the Iranian offer, or when Iran plans on handing the black box over.
However, Iran has a history of refusing to cooperate with Ukrainian investigators over the crash.
In February, Ukraine obtained a leaked audio recording from Iran that showed Iran apparently was aware of the incident immediately, and tried to cover it up.
This recording "proves that the Iranian side knew from the start that our plane had been hit by a missile," Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky said at the time.
In response, Iran criticized Ukraine for publishing the leaked audio, and claimed that they would refuse to share evidence with them.
"The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian airline crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane," said Hassan Rezaifar, the Iranian official in charge of accident investigations at Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"This action by the Ukrainians led to us not sharing any more evidence with them."
Even earlier, Ukranian investigators were reportedly refused to investigate.
According to Al-Arabiya, a senior member of the Ukrainian investigation team recently said that Iran "repeatedly" blocked the team from investigating the crash at the time.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran ukraine aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by