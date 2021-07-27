The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran nuclear program poses very serious threat to Israel - INSS to Herzog

Iran has made significant progress in high levels of uranium enrichment, uranium metal production and in operating advanced centrifuges.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 27, 2021 18:40
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iran’s nuclear program poses a very serious threat to Israel, Prof. Manuel Trajtenberg, the head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), told President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.
Trajtenberg, accompanied by a team of researchers, was presenting the annual INSS report on the main challenges confronting Israel, along with recommendations for strategic positions that Israel should take in relation to these challenges.
There is a sense that nuclear talks conducted with Iran in Vienna by American and European representatives will not lead to anything, because Tehran is accumulating more vital knowledge and experience in order to produce nuclear armaments, according to the INSS assessment.
Iran has made significant progress in high levels of uranium enrichment, uranium metal production and in operating advanced centrifuges.
The political, economic and social collapse of Lebanon, and the ongoing divisions in Syria have enabled Iran to penetrate deeper into the area with the capability to strike directly into the heart of Israel.
Despite the difficult straits in which it finds itself, and the massive criticism to which it is subjected, Hezbollah is conserving its strength for possible conflict with Israel.
There is an additional problem of Russia and Iran competing for influence in Syria.
Israel must understand that so long as President Bashar Assad remains in power in Syria, there is no hope of Iran leaving this part of the region, Herzog was informed.
The Palestinian issue has become a peripheral matter on the international agenda. The INSS believes that it is important to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and to reach an understanding with Hamas for a prolonged ceasefire in order to bring some semblance of stability to the Gaza Strip.
With regard to Israel’s relations with the current US administration, key issues include the influence that Israel can exert on America’s negotiations with Iran, and what alternatives there are in the event that the JCPOA deal is renewed, or alternately, if the negotiations break down.
Contrary to the policy of the Trump administration, President Joe Biden’s administration has elected to renew relations with the Palestinian Authority.
However, the legitimacy of the PA is in peril. Elections scheduled for May were canceled in April, causing tensions among Palestinian Arabs and between Arabs and Jews, particularly in relation to a Jewish presence on the Temple Mount.
The assessment also stresses the importance of finding a modus vivendi with the Biden administration; and closer to home, mending fences with Jordan.
Other issues included China’s position in the world, the implications of the coronavirus pandemic and the new variants; the violent altercations in cities where there are mixed populations of Jews and Arabs; the internal social crisis in which there are huge gaps between different sectors of Israeli society; Israel’s new government, the approval of a national budget and the political crisis which is still simmering.
The report is evidence of the magnitude of the national challenges confronting Israel in areas of national security, socio-economics and more, said Herzog, adding that he was extremely impressed by the depth of the analyses. He suggested that the report be studied by the nation’s decision makers.
Meanwhile he is attempting to defuse some of the political tensions by meeting with leaders and other prominent figures of the various political parties in the Knesset.
Among those he’s met with over the past week are Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej and United Torah Judaism MKs Ya’acov Litzman and Moshe Gafni.


Tags Iran isaac herzog INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take a bigger step for the environment - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by