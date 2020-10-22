The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran says it tested radar and Bavar-373 air defense

The air defense drill is a message against adversaries and a potential sales pitch as it wants to sell its systems.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 15:37
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005 (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
Iran tested radar and its Bavar-373 air defense system in a showcase of its abilities. Iran is conducting air defense drills that have taken place across the country. It is part of Tehran’s attempt to show off its capabilities after an arms embargo expired this week.
Iran is openly challenging the US and showing that it can defend against aerial threats. Iran frequently threatens Israel, the US and Gulf states. The air defense drill is therefore a message against adversaries and a potential sales pitch as it wants to sell its systems.
According to Iran’s Tasnim News, the Qadir radar was tested by the IRGC air force to track targets at long distances. It detected and identified aircraft flown by other Iranian units as part of the drill. Iran says this is part of an indigenous radar network that helps Iran enter the club of hi-tech radar-producing countries. It can detect low-flying objects, ballistic missiles and other missiles. “The native surveillance radar systems, produced by experts of the Army Air Defense Self-Sufficiency Research and Jihad Organization is capable of identifying 300 targets at a range up to 400 km.,” the article noted.
Iran’s Fars News said that it also tested its Bavar-373 air defense system as part of the drills. It was successfully tested for the first time as part of an integrated air defense network drill. Iran says the weapon system was able to track down a target that had a “very low radar cross section.”
Iran calls this a “strategic” air defense system. It is also an indigenous system, part of Iran’s expanding air defense network. Iran has pioneered successful air defenses, including using its 3rd Khordad system, which shot down a US Global Hawk drone in 2019. It also tried to deploy this system to Syria in April 2018 but the system was destroyed by an air strike at the T-4 base, according to reports.
Iran’s air defenders are proud of the success. Iran says the successful deployment of the system will cause Iran’s enemies “despair.” This is because Iran’s enemies will not “face an increased interactive joint command that will be a strong barrier.” Iran’s air defense has made mistakes in the past, most notably when it shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner in January.
The Bavar-373 was unveiled in 2016. It is clear that Iran is upgrading these systems and trying to knit them together over long distances. Iran’s radar now gives it hundreds of miles of scan range beyond Iran’s borders, covering Iraq and Syria and the Gulf. Iran may seek to export these systems to Syria and threaten Israel. It has already sent precision munitions via Syria to Hezbollah and sent drones to Yemen’s Houthis while also sending ballistic missiles to its Shi’ite proxies in Iraq.


