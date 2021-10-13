The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran security forces cover up shooting of young women on bikes

"No one in Iran can do something like that and be released on bail except when they are allowed by Khamenei to fire at will or Basij or somehow related to one of the Islamic Republic’s organs."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 21:28
Thousand of Basij soldiers stage mock seige of Temple Mount in Iran (photo credit: FARS)
Thousand of Basij soldiers stage mock seige of Temple Mount in Iran
(photo credit: FARS)
The security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran aided in the release of a man who reportedly shot three young women in the back while they were riding bikes in the city of Isfahan in August.
Persian language media outside of Iran reported on Wednesday about the alleged Iranian regime misconduct.
The US government outlet Radio Farda reported that “According to the mother of one of the shot girls, the officers first asked them not to leak the news so that they could find out which person or group did that. In less than 48 hours, the accused is identified and arrested; a 35-year-old man, according to the victims. However, according to the family of one of the victims, the security officials advised not to sue him, and at the hospital when they settled the bill, they said that if you want the hospital to pay the cost of the hospital, you have to consent.”'
Al Arabiya Farsi wrote the alleged suspect “was arrested with the help of security forces in 48 hours, but was released on bail in less than a month. Shargh newspaper wrote in a report that a man shot several women and at least one man in Isfahan on Thursday, August 19. Three young women were shot in the street and all three said they were shot in the back with a rifle, apparently a hunting shotgun, so that they had to go to medical facilities. “
Al Arabiya added that “While attending the hospital, one of the families found out that at least five people had been hospitalized for this reason. The report states that the bad behavior of the shooter's family, on the one hand, and the history of such violence in Isfahan, on the other, led several families to seek legal attention to the incident” in the media.
SUPPORTERS OF Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi hold posters of him during an election rally in Tehran last week. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)SUPPORTERS OF Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi hold posters of him during an election rally in Tehran last week. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled to Germany to escape persecution, said that the ”Basij attack civilians on the streets, especially women, if according to them the women don’t have a proper hijab. No one in Iran can do something like that and be released on bail except when they are allowed by Khamenei to fire at will or Basij or somehow related to one of the Islamic Republic’s organs. When there is a private complainant, it is impossible to be released without their consent. Only someone related to the regime can commit a crime like this and then force the complainants to consent.”
The Basij is a para-military force of young and fanatically pro-Iranian regime men.
Vojoudi added that  “In a speech on June 7, 2017 [Ali] Khamenei [The Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran] gave full power to his supporters to act ‘independently like they are in a battlefield, fire at will.”’
She noted  that Khamenei said, “Sometimes key think tanks and cultural and political institutions fall into disarray and stagnation, and when that happens, commanders of the soft war should recognize their duty, make decisions and act in a fire at will manner.”
Radio Farda reported that “In recent years, many women have been arrested by the police or attacked by other groups for failing to comply with the law on compulsory hijab in Iran. The most famous case being the acid attack on women in Isfahan. In September of 2014, after some religious figures in the city of Isfahan called for confronting the ‘unveiled,’ several motorcyclists in the city sprayed acid on the faces of girls and women. Since then until a few years later, judicial and security officials repeatedly spoke of pursuing the case and trying to arrest the accused, but in July 2018, the lawyer for the victims of the Isfahan acid attacks announced that the case would be closed without finding the accused or defendants. The victims of this incident have been paid from the fund of the Beit al-Mal by court order.”
Beit al Mal is an Arabic phrase and means "House of Wealth” and provided compensation for the injuries to the women who suffered acid attacks.
In 2014, an EU parliament lawmaker statement noted that "acid attacks against women have occurred again in Iran; this time at least twelve young girls have been attacked in the city of Isfahan. The attackers’ motives are supposed violations of the female dress code in Iran, which requires women to cover their hair in public with a veil. All of the victims were young women who were driving with their veil down; one of them has lost an eye and has very serious burns all over her body.”
Separately, an Iranian opposition Telegram news channel reported that Iranian Vice President Mohsen Rezaee warned that Iran will take action against “The 10,000 Jews living in Iran” if Israel “makes a mistake.” The Middle East Media Research Institute on Tuesday posted a  translation of the threat targeting Iranian Jews.


Tags Iran women extremism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by