Iran sought illegal goods for nuke program - German federal intel

Iran’s regime made efforts to secure illicit goods for its nuclear program, adding new urgency to the crisis surrounding Tehran's alleged atomic weapons activity, the domestic intelligence service of the Federal Republic of Germany disclosed in its new report on Thursday.According to the intelligence document reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, “In 2019, the BfV [federal domestic intelligence service] was only able to find occasional indications of Iranian proliferation-related procurement attempts for its nuclear program. Such indications arise when the methodological approach to the procurement of goods, [and] their application also in a nuclear program and/or available knowledge about the final recipient respectively to the inquiring point indicate a potential procurement background relevant to proliferation." The report, however, said that “as far as a verification of these indications was possible, they did not provide any evidence of a violation of the JCPOA in Germany.”The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the formal name of the unsigned agreement that Iran reached with the world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear weapons ambitions in 2015. In exchange for restrictions imposed on its atomic program, the world powers agreed to provide economic sanctions relief to Tehran. The intelligence service did not outline the reasons for their claim that Iran's attempts were not violations of the JCPOA. The federal intelligence report did not delineate the nature of Iran’s illicit nuclear activities in Germany.The German intelligence findings did not note if Iran's nuclear proliferation attempts were sent to the United Nations Security Council, the world powers who agreed to the atomic accord, or the International Atomic Energy Agency for review.The US government withdrew from the Iran deal in 2018 because the Trump administration said the agreement did not stop Tehran’s drive to build nuclear weapons and spread terrorism. The UK, France, Russia, China and Germany are still parties to the deal.The report cited Iran’s nuclear goods attempts in 2019 in chapter VII titled “Proliferation.” The German intelligence agency defines proliferation in its report as: “The proliferation of atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction (ABC weapons) or the products used in their manufacture and corresponding weapon delivery systems (e.g. missiles and drones) including the know-how required for this is called proliferation.”According to the section on proliferation, “The production and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction pose a serious threat to world peace and international security. They can also significantly destabilize entire regions.” Both the Obama and Trump administrations have classified Iran’s regime as the worst state-sponsor of terrorism.German Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration remains deeply wedded to the Iran deal and advocates that the UN embargo on barring weapons sales to Iran should be lifted. Merkel's goverment has also participated in workshops to circumvent US sanctions targeting Iran's malign acitivites.The Post reported in June that the German state of Baden-Württemberg's intelligence agency said Iran’s clerical regime has continued its illicit proliferation activities in the federal republic during 2019.The 181-page Baden-Württemberg state intelligence agency report declared that the states “Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria are still pursuing such efforts. They aim to complete existing arsenals, perfect the range, applicability and effectiveness of their weapons and develop new weapon systems. They try to obtain the necessary products and relevant knowhow, among other things, through illegal procurement efforts in Germany.”According to the intelligence document, “Procurement attempts relevant to proliferation were also observed in 2019, which also affected companies in Baden-Württemberg. Since then, it has become even more difficult for affected companies to assess whether the business is still lawful or whether it is already violating sanctions regulations.”The report urged companies to “obtain precise information about the current [legal] situation before making a scheduled delivery to Iran."The sixteen German states have their own domestic intelligence agency. Each state agency is independent from the federal domestic service.