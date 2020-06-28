The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran FM: We will never forget US, Europe complicity with Saddam Hussein

The Iraqi attack on Sardasht, in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, on June 28, 1987, led to the deaths of 30 people, including 109 civilians. Over 4,500 people were injured in the attack.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JUNE 28, 2020 10:11
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein (C) flanked by his two late sons Uday (L) and Qusay on December 13, 1996 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER MD/CRB)
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein (C) flanked by his two late sons Uday (L) and Qusay on December 13, 1996
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER MD/CRB)
The ongoing war of words between the United States and Iran continued on Twitter on Saturday night when the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted a message to commemorate 33 years since the chemical bombing of Sardasht during the Iran-Iraq War.
The Twitter account of Iran's Foreign Ministry wrote, "It's been 33yrs since chemical attack in Sardasht. We did & will never forget the support & complicity of US/Europe in the horrible attack by Saddam. We did & will never forget the UNSC silence on this heinous crime. We rebuild whatever they destroyed."

They completed their message with the hashtag #AmericanHumanRightsWeek - an Iranian creation intended to highlight US human rights abuses.
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javid Zarif attended a parliamentary congress entitled, “Honoring the War Veterans and Martyrs of Chemical Weapons and Honoring the Victims of American Human Rights,” Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.
“It is a great honor for me to be here and deliver a speech on the anniversary of chemical bombardment of the Iranian city of Sardasht,” Zarif said at the event, according to Mehr.
"On this day, which is reminiscent of crimes against Sardasht and bombardment of this city, we face two aspects of human dignity. One aspect of it is the human dimension that went down in the history and showed that we do not violate human qualities in the face of oppression and savagery and also do not retaliate that which is against humanity.”
The Iraqi attack on Sardasht, located in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, on June 28, 1987, led to the deaths of 130 people, including 109 civilians. Over 4,500 people were injured in the attack.
Iraq dropped sulfur mustard gas bombs on residential areas in the city, and estimates state that around 25% or Sardasht's then-population of 12,000 are still suffering from the effects of the attack.
In April 2004, the US government was found by the Tehran Public Court to be liable for the attacks, through its previous support for the government of Saddam Hussein, then leader of Iraq. The US government was ordered to pay $600 million compensation to the victims by Iran, news agency Payvand reported at the time.
The Iraqi armed forces used chemical weapons against  both combatants and non-combatants in the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) and the US was heavily supportive at the time of Saddam Hussein, who was viewed as a more stable partner to combat the new Islamic regime that had overthrown the Shah and taken power in Iran the previous February.


Tags Iran Iraq United States saddam hussein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by