The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif in Syria to meet with Assad

The one-day visit comes days after alleged Israeli drone strike.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 20, 2020 13:51
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday, just days after an alleged Israeli drone strike in the war-torn country.
Zarif, who landed in Syria for a one-day visit, met with Assad and Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem to “discuss bilateral ties and regional developments as well as the latest political and field developments with regard to Syria's fight against terrorism,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
It was the first meeting between the two in a year when Zarif visited Damascus in April of last year.
Iran has been one of the Syrian regime’s main allies in the war that has ravaged Syria since 2011, sending thousands of militia fighters and equipment to the war-torn country.
According to Iran’s Mehr News, one of the reasons behind Zarif’s trip to Damascus was to reaffirm Tehran’s role in Syria.
“Perhaps in recent months, especially after the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the rise of the COVID-19 crisis, authorities in Washington and Tel Aviv are assuming that Iran has abandoned Syria. Now, given the Resistance’s power in Syria, it is a good time to pursue aims that have not been yet realized,” read the report, adding that the relations between the two countries “cannot be assessed by normal diplomatic equations.”
Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with thousands of people dying from the deadly virus, including several senior government officials.
In early March IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters that there’s been a decrease in hostile enemy activity targeting Israel due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.
Speaking to reporters by phone, Zilberman said that the spread of the virus has affected Israel’s enemies who have decreased their hostile activities to focus on containing it.
While he did not refer to Iran by name, the spokesman said that “there are enemy countries which have been hit much stronger than us by corona and therefore their activities have decreased.”
Nevertheless, in late March Israel’s Defense Minister said that the country’s  “war-between-wars” campaign against Iran is continuing despite the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier in the day Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said that the IAF will continue it’s routine and maintain operational readiness despite the outbreak of the virus.
There have been several airstrikes in Syria blamed on Israel since the outbreak of the virus, including last week when a Jeep traveling along the Lebanse/Syrian border was targeted in an alleged drone strike.
The reports of what the strike was targeting differs. Some say it was Mustafa Munigyeh, the son of Imad Munigyeh who was assassinated in an alleged Israeli-American operation some 10 years ago. Others say the target was weapons or components designed to upgrade Hezbollah’s missile arsenal into precision weaponry.
Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s nuclear ambitions as well as aspirations of regional hegemony.  Jerusalem has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against the Jewish state.


Tags Iran Syria Mohammad Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Protecting the elderly in time of coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by