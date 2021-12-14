The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran's parliament mulls wage hike for teachers holding nationwide strike

Iran has faced nearly continuous protests by workers in the past year over inflation exceeding 40%, high unemployment and mismanagement.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 16:09
A salesman counts money in Tajrish Bazaar, Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A salesman counts money in Tajrish Bazaar, Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
The Iranian parliament debated legislation on Tuesday to raise the wages of elementary and secondary school teachers who have gone on a nationwide strike over low pay.
With an economy crippled by US sanctions and now just recovering from the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, Iran has faced nearly continuous protests by workers in the past year over inflation exceeding 40%, high unemployment and mismanagement.
Thousands of elementary and secondary school teachers held rallies in several cities on Monday, the third day of the walkout, also demanding the release of colleagues detained by police, according to Iranian news outlets and rights groups.
A crowd estimated at several hundred in the southern city of Shiraz chanted, "Arrested teachers must be released!". They read out the names of detained colleagues in a video carried by news websites.
A video posted on social media showed what appeared to be protesters chanting "Shame on you!" at police acting to break up a rally in front of parliament in the capital Tehran. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
People walk in the street at Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)People walk in the street at Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
State television said the Islamic Republic's parliament on Tuesday approved part of a law that would guarantee teachers earn up to 80 percent of the salaries of university faculty members, one of their demands.
Lawmaker Alireza Monadi told an economic website that a teacher would earn a minimum of about 80 million rials ($267) per month if the legislation is enacted, compared with an average of around 60 million rials now.
Monadi told state TV that the legislation was likely to pass on Wednesday.
"I have no information how many were arrested but I will definitely follow up the cases of arrested teachers," Monadi, who heads parliament's education committee, told the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).
Schools in more than 70 cities and towns in the country of 85 million people were affected on Sunday by the strike, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which is based outside the country.


Tags Iran iranian economy COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett was well-welcomed in the UAE - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by