Iran’s President-elect Raisi tells US to return to deal, slams Yemen war

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 22, 2021 16:30
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi met with the head of the Office of the Supreme Leader in Iran, as well as military figures and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, symbolic meetings to show he is taking charge. Raisi has been receiving congratulations from around the region, especially backing from Turkey, China, Russia and other countries Iran values relations with. 
Inside Iran the goal of the regime is showcase support for the new president. Iran’s President-elect also said the United States “must return to full compliance with the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and fulfill its commitments as per the accord,” according to Press TV in Iran. The meetiings at the Supreme Leader’s office were broadcast on Fars, Tasnim and other media.  
“I emphatically urge the United States to return to the JCPOA and comply with its commitment. The Iranian people expect you to abide by your obligations,” the new president said. “European countries and the United States must look and see what they have done to the JCPOA. The United States violated the JCPOA while European countries [who were parties to the JCPOA] failed to comply with their obligations,” Raisi said. 
“We tell the United States that you have to remove all sanctions [imposed on Iran] and must return [to the nuclear deal] and fulfill your obligations. Europeans must not be influenced by the US pressure and must act upon their commitments. This is what the Iranian nation wants from you.” He continued to berate the US. “The United States must respond to the world. It has been frequently emphasized [by Iran] that the United States must comply with its obligations and remove all cruel sanctions [it has imposed on Iran],” Raisi emphasized. 
Clearly Iran believes it has the upper hand in negotiations with Washington. Iran’s Press TV indicates the new Tehran strategy. “Elsewhere in his Monday interview, Raeisi said his administration will not pursue attritional talks with world powers with the aim of bringing the United States back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement.” Iran indicated that it has gone far beyond the 2015 deal. This means not only uranium enrichment but also export of weapons and influence across the nation. “The foreign policy of our administration will not start from the JCPOA nor will it be restricted to the JCPOA,” Raisi said. Iran has new strategic ties with China also. US pressure on China may have encouraged Beijing to work more closely with Iran, an issue that has major ramifications for the Middle East. China, for instance, was more critical of Israel during the May war with Hamas than in the past. 
Another key Raisi policy is building the missile program in Iran. This means more ballistic missiles. “Issues related to [Iran’s] regional [influence] and missile program are not open to negotiation,” he said. It is believed that IRGC Aerospace head Amir Ali Hajizadeh has rising influence and that he may even attain new heights now. He has pioneered a new drone recently, named after Gaza, and is involved in other leading program.  
Raisi also wants to increase contacts with Iran’s neighbors such as Pakistan, Turkey and even countries in the Gulf. “Relations with neighboring countries is particularly important for us. Our priority will be to establish relations with neighbors,” he said. He demanded Saudi Arabia end its war in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and Iran have reportedly considered more discussions about stability in the region. “We emphasize that the war against Yemen and Saudis' attacks on the oppressed people of Yemen must stop as soon as possible,” Iran’s president-elect said. 


