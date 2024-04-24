Iran's Raisi to Israel: 'Attack could lead to end of Zionist regime'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi referred to an extensive Israeli reaction towards his country during his visit to Pakistan, stating on Tuesday that "an attack on Iranian territory will bring about a complete change of circumstances," the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Raisi also claimed that an attack of this type "could result in nothing being left of the Zionist regime."

Iran carried out an unprecedented attack against Israel earlier this month, which included over 300 launches of missiles and unmanned aircraft. Last Thursday night, a number of Israeli attacks on Iranian territory were attributed as a response to this, most notably in the city of Isfahan.

At the beginning of the month, Raisi said in a conversation with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani that Israel would pay a “heavy price” for an airstrike in Damascus and also discussed the “martyrdom” of IRGC Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Reza Zahedi.

According to the reports, the Israeli attack on Iran even included striking the air defense system of the nuclear reactor in the Iranian city of Natanz. However, Israel has not officially taken responsibility for the attacks. Iran's President Raisi inspects ballistic missiles (credit: REUTERS)

The morning after the attack, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted on his account implying that the attack was attributed to Israel, resulting in him being criticized by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. Nevertheless, he refused to retract his statement.

Arrival in Sri Lanka to foster ties, opening hydropower project

Raisi also arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday for a brief state visit aimed at strengthening ties. During this visit, he will open a $514-million hydropower project. This is the first visit by an Iranian president to Sri Lanka since an April 2008 trip by its then-president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The two countries will sign five pacts, or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Raisi then left for Colombo on the next leg of his South Asia tour, according to the IRNA News Agency.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.