Massive Iran missile drill is message to US, Gulf and Israel - analysis

A massive Iranian missile drill showcasing long range missiles, drones and other weapons is taking place this weekend and has been a message to Gulf countries, the US and Israel. It comes a year after Iran launched ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq. Iran has sent missile technology to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in recent years. A report said that Iran used drones to attack a missile defense system and then fired a barrage of Zolfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful ballistic missiles. The drones were supposed to neutralize air defenses for the incoming missiles. Last year Israel conducted a major integrated and multi-layered air defense drill using the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow air defense systems.
Iran did a drone drill on January 5 and a naval drill last week on January 13. Iran also used a delta-winged drone during its drill to attack an air defense system on January 15. Commentators said this reminded from of Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia in September 2019. A recent report at Newsweek alleged Iran has a kamikaze drone base in Yemen with delta-wing style drones. That report called them Shahed-136 although a drone by that name is not known in Iranian press reports. Nevertheless, it may be similar to the one used on January 15. Reports say some of these drones have a 2,000 km range, meaning they can reach Israel. The missiles also have a long enough range to possibly target Israel, depending on where they are fired from. They can also target US ships and Gulf states. Footage from Iran shows the missiles and precision strikes. Reports on Saturday said the Emad, Sejjil and Ghadr type missiles were also used. Iran wants to show it is a missile superpower. North Korea, which is working with Iran on missile technology, also did a military parade last week showing off new missiles. It now has a submarine-launched ballistic missile. These two countries are showing what they have built over the last years during the Trump administration, presenting the new incoming US President-elect Joe Biden with a kind of massive missile fait accompli.
On the second day of the Great Prophet 15 military exercise, #Iran's #IRGC launched more ballistic missiles--from a distance of 1800 km--at "hypothetical enemy warships" in the Indian Ocean. Another provocative move ahead of Biden's inauguration. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8OLdwpbshq— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 16, 2021
