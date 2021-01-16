The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Massive Iran missile drill is message to US, Gulf and Israel - analysis

Footage from Iran shows the missiles and precision strikes.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 16, 2021 13:53
A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A massive Iranian missile drill showcasing long range missiles, drones and other weapons is taking place this weekend and has been a message to Gulf countries, the US and Israel. It comes a year after Iran launched ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq. Iran has sent missile technology to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in recent years.
A report said that Iran used drones to attack a missile defense system and then fired a barrage of Zolfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful ballistic missiles. The drones were supposed to neutralize air defenses for the incoming missiles. Last year Israel conducted a major integrated and multi-layered air defense drill using the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow air defense systems.

Iran did a drone drill on January 5 and a naval drill last week on January 13. Iran also used a delta-winged drone during its drill to attack an air defense system on January 15. Commentators said this reminded from of Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia in September 2019. A recent report at Newsweek alleged Iran has a kamikaze drone base in Yemen with delta-wing style drones. That report called them Shahed-136 although a drone by that name is not known in Iranian press reports. Nevertheless, it may be similar to the one used on January 15. Reports say some of these drones have a 2,000 km range, meaning they can reach Israel. The missiles also have a long enough range to possibly target Israel, depending on where they are fired from. They can also target US ships and Gulf states.
Footage from Iran shows the missiles and precision strikes. Reports on Saturday said the Emad, Sejjil and Ghadr type missiles were also used. Iran wants to show it is a missile superpower. North Korea, which is working with Iran on missile technology, also did a military parade last week showing off new missiles. It now has a submarine-launched ballistic missile. These two countries are showing what they have built over the last years during the Trump administration, presenting the new incoming US President-elect Joe Biden with a kind of massive missile fait accompli. 


Tags Iran iran missiles Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by