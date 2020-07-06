The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Natanz nuclear site explosion looking worse for Iran amid internal crisis

For Iran this embarrassment is compounded by an increasing crescendo of articles that not only highlight the destruction at the site but also point fingers at who did it.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 09:43
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
The evidence is piling up for Iran’s leadership: A mysterious explosion at a warehouse at its sensitive and advanced nuclear facility of Natanz has caused deep and lasting damage that has set back its nuclear work. For Iran this embarrassment is compounded by an increasing crescendo of articles that not only highlight the destruction at the site but also point fingers at who did it. Al-Jarida media in Kuwait had first alleged it was a cyberattack and now The New York Times has said that Israel was responsible.
Iran had already begun to shift focus from an “accident” as it first claimed the mysterious explosion was on July 2, to a more serious incident. Iran had to weigh the consequences of misleading international atomic energy inspectors and officials. After all, if Iran said it as an accident and then said it was attacked, that might make Tehran look incompetent. Having shot down a civilian airliner in January the regime already looks incompetent.
The New York Times piece alleges that a powerful bomb was behind the attack. The explosion harmed an area that relates to advanced centrifuges. Iran has said over the past year that it is increasing the number of IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz. Last year there were reportedly some 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges being used by Iran and uranium hexaflouride gas was being fed into some of them. Iran’s Tasnim news showed off a truck containing a cylinder of uranium hexafluoride gas leaving the enrichment facility at Natanz last year. Now a key facility in the supply chain and development of this advanced work has been badly damaged or destroyed, reports indicate.
For now Iran is concerned about the embarrassment of the Natanz incident. ISNA, Fars News, Tasnim and other Iranian media that are linked to the state or state-run are not pointing fingers or discussing the incident. Iran’s message was that the explosion was an accident and that Iran would investigate and determine if it was intentional and then Iran would weigh its response.
Neighboring countries are holding their breath. Kuwait’s media has stopped covering the incident and Gulf media is also waiting to see what may happen. Iran is in the middle of a series of political crises. The Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was in parliament over the weekend where he was insulted and heckled. He has been called “liar” by key media and officials. Zarif always projects an air of happy arrogance abroad where he feels most comfortable and is often worshiped by western diplomats. But at home Zarif can’t pull the wool over everyone’s eyes all the time, and he has been castigated. In addition, the speaker of parliament, Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf looks to play an increasing role in foreign policy. He has been speaking with Palestinian factions recently, urging hatred of Israel. Iran has also triggered the nuclear deal dispute mechanism, oddly just a day after the Natanz incident.
To understand Iran’s Natanz reaction we must thus understand that there is internal political chaos bubbling under the surface in Iran. There is economic uncertainty. There are a variety of problems in Iran and the nuclear drive to add centrifuges and gas and all of this is just a piece of the puzzle. Iran’s IRGC is itching for a fight. It has lost its key official, Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani in a January US airstrike. It’s new Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani is an expert on Afghanistan, not on Israel and the Arab world. Yet he was in Syria in June to oversee Iran’s regional game plan. But Iran knows that its ally in Syria is undergoing an economic disaster from US sanctions, and its Hezbollah ally in Lebanon is also facing economic chaos in Beirut. Iran’s only real victory is on the world stage where Russia and China want to help it end an arms embargo. Iran would like that to happen so it can continue to funnel weapons to groups like the Houthis in Yemen. Even on that file Iran has seen two weapons shipments intercepted by the US Navy in the last year.
Natanz is important and the increasing spotlight put on the damage and accusations of who did it will rile up Iran’s IRGC and demands for a response. But Iran will have to choose carefully its next moves in a region that is a powder keg and one where it is trying to open up diplomatic avenues.


Tags Israel Iran Nuclear Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by