Netanyahu to Biden: We'll fight Iran relentlessly with, without nuke deal

Gantz: Keep disagreements behind closed doors

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 1, 2021 17:51
DID BENJAMIN NETANYAHU lose his cool this week during the fight over the appointment of a justice minister, or was it all part of a larger strategy? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz clashed on Tuesday in their messages about US-Iran issues as part of a ceremony celebrating new Mossad director David Barnea.
Netanyahu said, "Our greatest threat is the existential threat posed by Iran's efforts to arm itself with nuclear weapons, whether to threaten us directly – with atomic weapons – with the destruction of a small state, or to threaten us with tens of thousands of missiles or a great many missiles backed by a nuclear umbrella.”
He added, “This is a threat against the continuation of the Zionist enterprise and we must fight this threat relentlessly.”
Turning more directly to the Mossad agents seated before him, he said, “All of you do this. We spoke yesterday about the actions that have been taken and these actions must continue. I have said these things to my friend of 40 years, Joe Biden, and I told him: 'With or without an agreement, we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons.'”
Netanyahu’s comments also come as the US meets with other world powers and Iran in a fifth round of nuclear negotiations in Vienna.
“Iran is different from the other countries that have nuclear weapons today; therefore, containment is not an option,” noted the prime minister.
Moreover, Netanyahu said, “If we need to choose – and I hope it will not happen – between friction with our great friend, the US, and getting rid of an existential threat, getting rid of an existential threat will prevail.”
Next, he stated, “This first falls on all of you, on the political leadership of the State of Israel and on you Dadi [nickname for David Barnea]. All of you must do everything, everything, to ensure that Iran will never arm itself with nuclear weapons."
Following Netanyahu’s clear thrust against the US’s policy of seeking to return to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Gantz celebrated Jerusalem’s strong ties with Washington, adding that differences should be resolved quietly and without unnecessarily “defiant rhetoric.”
The defense minister said, “The US was and will continue to be Israel’s most important ally for maintaining security and its qualitative military superiority in the region. The Biden administration is a true friend and Israel has and will have no better partner than the US.”
In addition, Gantz said, “Even if there are disagreements, they must be solved behind closed doors and not with defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security.”
There are also reports that Gantz may make a sudden trip to Washington due to worries in the Biden administration that Israel may act to torpedo the Vienna talks.


