The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Nikki Haley warns Biden Iran policy 'death wish' to Israel

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spent Sunday touring rocket-tattered southern Israel and Monday in meetings with top Israeli officials.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 14, 2021 20:58
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Reentering the Iranian nuclear deal is a “death wish” for Israel and the world, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Monday.
“The idea right now that you have multiple countries around the world, including the United States, looking to figure out how to redo this Iran deal is nothing more than a death wish for Israel and eventually a death wish for the world,” she said during a conversation with a select group of reporters from her Jerusalem hotel.
Haley is in the country on a solidarity mission organized by Christians United for Israel. She spent Sunday touring the rocket-tattered South and Monday in meetings with top Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Although she was in touch with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office, she was unable to connect with him, she said.
Haley lashed out at the Biden administration’s recent efforts to engage with the Islamic Republic, saying Biden’s “falling over himself to get back into the Iran deal is pretty disgusting.”
“Iran is never going to change its ways,” she said. “It is never going to stop saying death to Israel. It is never going to stop saying death to America. And the only way that we can effect change is to pull the money back and pull the purse strings back.”
Iran directly funds Israel’s enemies, including Hamas and Hezbollah, Haley said.
“If you fund Iran, you are funding terrorists that want to kill Israel,” she said.
Haley spent time on the Lebanese-Israel border during her tenure as UN ambassador from 2017-2018. What happened last month during the 12-day conflict with Hamas pales in comparison to the threat posed by Hezbollah, she said.
Twelve Israelis were killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls, including two children, and several hundred were wounded. On the Palestinian side, the Gaza Health Ministry said more than 200 people were killed.
“You have Hezbollah waiting in the wings, and Hezbollah makes Hamas look like child’s play,” Haley said. “Hezbollah is going to be the next issue” for Israel.
She also condemned Biden for failing to thank the Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which normalized ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords under former US president Donald Trump. Haley accused Biden of “slapping them in the face” by engaging in talks with Iran.
“You cannot be friends with Israel, and you cannot say thank you to the people who want to be friends with Israel, by getting back into the Iran deal,” she said.
Israel “did a great job showing what happens when you mess with them,” Haley said, adding that she believes Israel will survive because “you cannot destroy what God has blessed, and God blessed Israel.”
However, “I don’t want Israel standing alone,” Haley said.

The full interview with Haley will appear in Friday’s Magazine.


Tags Iran Joe Biden Nikki Haley
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by