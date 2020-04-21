The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Why is Iran bragging about “replicating” an Israeli missile?

Why would a country that prides itself on its indigenous missile technology also claim to be copying its most hated enemy, the “Zionist regime?”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 21, 2020 01:19
An undated file picture shows an Israeli soldier firing an anti-tank missile Spike-LR, manufactured by an Israeli Defense contractor. Israeli Defense Ministry said December 29, 2003, it signed a deal worth about $250 million to produce and supply anti-tank missiles to Poland. (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
An undated file picture shows an Israeli soldier firing an anti-tank missile Spike-LR, manufactured by an Israeli Defense contractor. Israeli Defense Ministry said December 29, 2003, it signed a deal worth about $250 million to produce and supply anti-tank missiles to Poland.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
Iran’s media bragged on Monday that it reportedly “replicated” an Israeli anti-tank missile. At the same time Iran claims it is now among the best countries in the world in terms of missile innovation. Why would a country that prides itself on its indigenous missile technology also claim to be copying its most hated enemy, the “Zionist regime?”
First, Iran didn’t want to admit these claims itself. In the way things are done in the Middle East this report was ascribed to a Russian news outlet so Iran didn’t have to report it from local sources. But even laundered from the Russians. “A Russian aviation news outlet says Iran may have replicated an Israeli missile that was shot down in Syria,” Press TV claims. Iran’s Tasnim media then goes on to assert that it has now tested this “new Iranian anti-tank missile.”
One can see how Iran helped create this story by noting that Iran’s media, quoting the Russians, then quotes Iranian sources as having been the source of part of this story. “Avia.Pro [The Russian site] quoted experts as saying that Iran may use Israeli missiles against Tel Aviv itself,” Press TV notes. So this is Tehran’s real narrative, that it will use Israeli technology against Israel. Iran has done this in the past with the Americans, claiming to jam and bring down a US RQ-170 Sentinel drone in 2011.
Iran then made a drone that looked like a US Sentinel, basically a kind of flying wing. Iran called this the Saeqeh which it has flown since 2014. Iran also built another model based on the Americans, called a Shahed 171. An investigation by Wim Zwijnenbrg at the website Bellingcat noted the similarities. It also noted that this Iranian copy was the same style drone that Iran flew into Israeli airspace in February 2018 that Israel shot down with an Apache helicopter. Iran also copied the US Predator drone to create the Shahed 129 and used a crashed US Scan Eagle drone to design its Qods Yasir UAV.
Iran recently unveiled a plethora of new drones, some of them are part of the Ababil-3 series. This drone was also built by Iran likely after copying a South African model which is itself modelled on an Israeli twin-tail design. Here again Iran simply took what others had done and replicated it.
Iran’s missile arsenal, from the Fajr to Zelzal, Fateh, Shahab series are mostly designed based on foreign missiles such as the Soviet 9K52 Luna-M, Russia’s Scud-C, China’s CSS-8, and North Korean Taep’o-dong, Hwasong-6 and No-dong designs. Iran has improved foreign designs and used its ballistic missiles to affect, targeting ISIS, Kurdish dissidents and US bases in Iraq. In that sense Iran has done more with the missiles in recent operations than the designs it used as a basis.
Herein lies Iran’s mixed record in copying missiles and weaponry of other countries, repackaging it and then claiming that it exceeds what its enemies built. For instance Iran boasts that its drones can fly more than 1,000km and reach altitudes of 45,000 feet. It now claims it has put anti-tank missiles on its drones. This claim appears problematic since Iran’s drone expertise is primarily in using them as suicide drones, basically giving them to Houthis in Yemen or flying them from Iran against Saudi Arabia and other targets. The drones don’t come back to base. This is quite different than what drones generally do when used by the US or others. For instance US Reaper drones carry Hellfire missiles. Iran doesn’t explain how it will communicate with the missiles it has slapped on its drones, all it claims now is that it dropped a missile from a drone on a target.
Iran’s IRGC Aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh says that Iran now ranks first in the Middle East in missile technology and that it is becoming a global power. Tasnim News repeats the Press TV report that Iran’s anti-tank missile, affixed to an Ababil-3 drone, can be used now in drone flights hours from base. Tasnim argues that the missile can penetrate armored vehicles from the top, where they have weaker armor. Iranian media released images from these tests. It says the Ababil-3 armed drones will be given to the air force. It also alleges Iran has copied an Israeli design. Once again the Iranian claim appears to be a mixed message. If Iran claims to be one of the greatest in rocket technology in the Middle East, why does it need to copy others? Why didn’t it develop its own anti-tank missile for its drones? Why is it basically using drone models of others and missile models of others.
Iran’s media doesn’t explain this apparent contradiction, but it is bragging that it will use these weapons as part of the “axis of resistance” against the US and Israel. These reports come as Iran continues to say it will expel the US from Iraq and the Persian Gulf. Iran often threatens to attack Israel and Iran’s media has recently highlighted Hezbollah threats to Israel.


Tags Iran drone missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by