Wiesenthal to Germany, Austria: Recall ambassadors to protest Iran

"They should explicitly denounce this religious Nazi in Tehran and recall ambassadors for his genocidal threat to Jewish people."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 22, 2020 12:06
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures as he delivers a Friday prayer sermon in Tehran on January 17
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BERLIN – The human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday urged the chancellors of Germany and Austria to recall their ambassadors from the Islamic Republic of Iran after the regime’s supreme leader called for a "final solution" against the Jewish state.
“We applaud the president of the Unites States and the foreign minister of the European Union for condemning Ayatollah Khamenei’s invoking the Nazi ‘final solution’ against the State of Israel," said Simon Wiesenthal Center rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper.
“But the storm of international criticism should be led by the German and Austrian chancellors. They should explicitly denounce this religious Nazi in Tehran and recall ambassadors for his genocidal threat to Jewish people,” the center officials added.

The Jerusalem Post sent press queries on Friday to the German and Austrian governments.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center is one of the largest international Jewish human rights organizations, with over 400,000 member families in the United States.
The Austrian chapter of Stop the Bomb urged the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the EU to punish Iran’s regime for its lethal antisemitism.
“The repeated threat of extermination against Israel and the demand for the arming of anti-Israeli terrorist groups in the West Bank should be enough to immediately cut off all diplomatic and economic relations with the antisemitic terrorist regime in Iran. If EU governments limit themselves to condemning such statements rhetorically, it will have no effect,” said Stephan Grigat, the academic director of Stop the Bomb, an organization devoted to preventing Iran from building a nuclear weapon.
The Post also sent a press queries to Felix Klein, the German government's commissioner to combat antisemitism. He has declined thus far to comment on Khamenei's advocacy of the mass destruction of the Jewish state.


