Ex-Shin Bet official: Israel must strike the core of the Iranian regime

Yossi Amrosi, former senior Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officer and member of the IDSF security group, spoke recently on 104.5FM radio and referred to the attack targeted at Iran allegedly attributed to Israel.

Amrosi stated, "We have had an enemy who, for 45 years, has been trying to destroy us through the arms of the Iranian octopus, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and does so insidiously so as not to affect the Iranian regime. On April 14, the regime erred and deviated from its policy and directly and forcefully attacked Israel. This was not to demonstrate its capabilities or to intimidate us, but to kill as many of us as possible. The calculated attack also took our air defense into account."

Amrosi continued, "Therefore, I think there was, and maybe still is, a golden opportunity to strike at the head of the snake, and to strike the Iranian core to eradicate the threat for our grandchildren's sake, because this problem will not disappear."

When asked how to target the core of the regime, he replied: "We should carry out a visible and significant strike on Iran. For example, destroy an oil field and let the black smoke linger for two weeks in the skies of Tehran. Iran will be economically affected and the entire Muslim world will see our strength. Most importantly, so will the Iranian people who oppose the regime.

"On October 7, we needed a more substantial response but should not have started a full-scale war. The Iranians understood that we were capable of hitting a specific target precisely, but in the Arab world, appearances are significant, so even if we were to attack in a more substantial way, we would not elicit another Iranian response."

Regarding the issue of the hostages, he said: "There are certain things the media is unable to cover, and I hope that things are happening behind closed doors. We have an enemy whose thinking is different, who does not care at all about human life. According to their religion, they are not allowed to compromise. I am willing to release many Palestinian prisoners. It will not solve the problem. After you return prisoners and free the hostages, Hamas will still be alive and well. They will continue to fire rockets, so what have we achieved? I do not understand why they do not invade Rafah. Only military pressure will cause Yahya Sinwar to give in. Otherwise, he can keep going like this for another year or two; why stop? They will continue firing rockets from Gaza if we abandon the territory. We need to make sure that this is the last Gaza war."