Iran on new Israeli government: The tyrant has fallen

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that he "does not think that the policies of the occupying regime in Jerusalem (Israel) will change with the arrival or departure of people," according to Iranian media.

"Neglect has been the common heritage of all the leaders of the occupying regime in Jerusalem from day one until now," added Khatibzadeh. "But naturally, one thing is clear; All the ill-wishers of Iran depart and Iran always stands proud and honored."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed Netanyahu's exit from the position of prime minister in a tweet on Monday, referring to Netanyahu as "the tyrant."

"After a long period of wars and attacks against the Palestinians and threats to the Islamic Republic, the tyrant has fallen, and here is Gaza raising the sign of victory, and Iran continues its march of glory," tweeted Zarif. "Perhaps those who come after him will learn that the structure that was founded on aggression and occupation will not last long."

Additionally on Monday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated that the new government is "no less bad" than the preceding governments in Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}