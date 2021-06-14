The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran on new Israeli government: The tyrant has fallen

While Iranian officials welcomed Netanyahu's exit, they stressed that nothing was likely to change.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 14, 2021 14:48
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Iranian officials welcomed the exit of Benjamin Netanyahu from the position of prime minister, but stressed that they didn't believe that Israel's policies would change under the new government in statements on Monday.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that he "does not think that the policies of the occupying regime in Jerusalem (Israel) will change with the arrival or departure of people," according to Iranian media. 
"Neglect has been the common heritage of all the leaders of the occupying regime in Jerusalem from day one until now," added Khatibzadeh. "But naturally, one thing is clear; All the ill-wishers of Iran depart and Iran always stands proud and honored."
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed Netanyahu's exit from the position of prime minister in a tweet on Monday, referring to Netanyahu as "the tyrant." 
"After a long period of wars and attacks against the Palestinians and threats to the Islamic Republic, the tyrant has fallen, and here is Gaza raising the sign of victory, and Iran continues its march of glory," tweeted Zarif. "Perhaps those who come after him will learn that the structure that was founded on aggression and occupation will not last long."
Additionally on Monday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated that the new government is "no less bad" than the preceding governments in Israel.

Naftali Bennett became prime minister of Israel on Sunday night after Knesset voted to approve the new government formed by the Yamina leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Naftali Bennett Mohammad Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new coalition needs to take action to save the union - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by