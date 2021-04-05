Iran puts on 'winning' face ahead of Vienna talks - analysis

Zarif made his comments in a phone call with the British foreign secretary on Saturday, Iran says. The Tuesday meeting between the parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will have the aim of reviving the deal three years after Washington unilaterally withdrew from it. The US left the deal in May 2018.

Senior officials from Iran, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China will attend the JCPOA Joint Commission on Tuesday “in what appears to be the first serious push to reinvigorate the deal since January 20, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the new president of the United States,” Iran says. Iran told the UK that it wants the US to lift the “illegal” sanctions that the previous US administration put in place. Iran has also reached out to France ahead of the meeting. Iran also urged France to be “constructive.”

Iran says that while the US is sending diplomats, they are not expected to meet face-to-face. "The agenda of this [JCPOA joint] commission meeting is the removal of all US cruel sanctions against Iran , and in other words, clarification of how parties [to the deal] should fulfill their commitments," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly press briefing on Monday.

This means Iran’s opening bid is quite high and it is setting this as a bar for expectations. But if you thought Iran actually believes this propaganda, then you were mistaken. Because Iran doesn’t really seem to believe its own talking points. “Khatibzadeh added that the Tuesday meeting in Vienna is no different from previous sessions of the Joint Commission of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is just a periodical meeting between Iran and the P4+1 similar to those held in the past months,” Iran’s Press TV also says. So it’s no different, but Zarif is running to get things done.

At home the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran has done well outperforming the West by creating indigenous production. But he critiqued Iran’s approach, basically critiquing those who are running to Vienna. The head of the judiciary said: "As much as some gentlemen met to get concessions from the Westerners, if they had taken the time to remove the barriers to production, many problems would have been solved and many closed factories would have been activated,” according to Tasnim news. What he is saying here is that while Zarif and others set high hopes for Vienna, Iran should have sought hope elsewhere, perhaps in its new friends in Beijing.

In another part of his speech, the head of our country's legislature said that mismanagement and conflict of interests are among the causes of economic problems: "Of course, the corona and sanctions have increased the country's economic problems in recent years." In short, he is arguing that sanctions are not the main thing, but rather issues closer to home. Parliament speaker Mohamemd Bagher Qalibaf said that the parliament should focus on the economic debates and the Supreme Leader's emphasis on "neutralizing" sanctions. How does he intend to do that. He wants the economy to stand on its own, regardless of the West. That means reforms of bureaucracy and inefficiency at home.

So what might come out of the Vienna meeting? One agreement related to a timetable for the US returning. "Experts" will be left to hammer out details, the Wall Street Journal said Sunday. The Biden administration is sending those experts to Vienna. The report did not indicate if Iran envoy Rob Malley was going. "This is a first step," tweeted Malley. While critics of the Biden policy in the US have argued that it is a return to Obama era policies on Iran, the actual policy has been more slow moving and has generally sought to assert that Washington is listening to Israel's concerns and the concerns of other countries in the region.

According to the WSJ report the goal is to make headway prior to Iran’s June presidential elections. Iran has tried to sell this as a kind of good cop/bad cop strategy where the US must be soft on Iran so the “hardliners” don’t win the elections. However the “hardliners” tend to be the same as the “moderates” in Iran and Iran uses this talking point only with the West. When Iran deals with Russia and China it doesn’t hold up mythical “moderates.” With predictions that it will take weeks just to agree on a “timetable,” it’s unclear how any of this can happen before the June election.

While the US walked away from the deal, there is no evidence that Russia or China think it is acceptable for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. Absence of a deal was often sold by Iran's lobby in the US as "war," meaning that either there is a deal or there is "war." But a third option was that Russia and China, which Iran respects more than the West, would eventually ask Iran to stop gesticulating about uranium production and not build a weapon. Iran wants some "gesture" from the US, such as some sanctions relief to make it seem it has gotten a win. Iran meanwhile continues to claim it is enriching uranium beyond the guidelines and stockpiling it. Iran has one issue that it hasn't been forced to confront.

The US tends to view things through its own lens, thinking that it can get something from Iran if it removes some of the Trump era sanctions. Zarif appears to be gambling on this as well. At home Iran’s own media is more skeptical.