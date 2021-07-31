The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran TV report says attack on “Israeli ship” was revenge for Syria raid

An Iranian TV network reported on Friday that the attack on the Israeli owned ship off the coast of Oman was a response to an Israeli attack in Syria, indicating Iranian involvement in the attack.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 31, 2021 01:28
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A TV network linked to Iran has said that the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman was in “response to a recent Israeli attack on Al-Dabaa airport in the Al-Qusayr region in Syria.” The report by the Iranian-backed network in Arabic appears to be one of the first major media reports in Iran discussing the attack on the ship. 
 The article says that “well-informed sources" in the region told Al-Alam that today's attack on an Israeli ship in the northern Oman Sea came in response to the Israeli attack. It says that the attack on Al-Dabaa had led to the “martyrdom” of two people who were linked to Iran’s “resistance axis,” which means pro-Iran groups such as Hezbollah or other militias. Al-Dabaa airport was reportedly targeted on July 22. 
The report notes that the ship was attacked and that two people were killed. “According to the agency report, a ship was attacked off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman yesterday, Thursday, according to a maritime security group run by the British Royal Navy.” The Al-Alam TV report then quotes Israeli media  and notes that the ship was attacked somewhere off the coast of Oman.  
 Al-Alam has reported attacks on ships in the past. In April 2021 the TV station said that the cargo ship Hyperion Ray, which sails under the Bahamas flag was attacked. That attack and an attack on Helios Ray has been linked to Iran by foreign media reports.  

THE REPORT at Al-Alam is the first report in major Iranian media that points to an Iranian motive. Fars News and Tasnim had not even reported the incident as of Friday evening. This is strange, because they usually celebrate what they claim are attacks on Israel or Israeli-linked entities. This may indicate purposeful attempts to play down the incident.  
Reports say that two were killed in the attack on the ship which was reportedly managed by an Israeli-owned company that is based in London. Drones were used in the attack. Iran has used drones to attack US forces in Iraq by supplying them to pro-Iran militias in Iraq. Iran has also sent drones to Yemen and helped Hamas and Hezbollah develop drones. In May 2021 and February 2018 Iran flew drones from Syria into Israeli airspace and they were shot down. Iran thus has a powerful drone arm that may be behind the attack on the ship.  


Tags Israel Iran Navy drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should return to UNESCO - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by