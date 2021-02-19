The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran uses server in Netherlands spying on dissidents - report

Dutch government has accused Iran’s regime of assassinating two Iranian dissidents in the Netherlands.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 01:25
Attendees wave flags as Iranian Americans from across California converge in Los Angeles to participate in the California Convention for a Free Iran and to express support for nationwide protests in Iran from Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 11, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ PATRICK T. FALLON)
Attendees wave flags as Iranian Americans from across California converge in Los Angeles to participate in the California Convention for a Free Iran and to express support for nationwide protests in Iran from Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 11, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ PATRICK T. FALLON)
The Islamic Republic of Iran used a server in the Netherlands to conduct surveillance on Iranian dissidents across the planet.
According to a Thursday report on the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the security company Bitdefender and the radio program Argos located the server in a data center near Haarlem that they said was devised by Tehran’s regime to spy on Iranian dissidents.
Rik Delhaas, a journalist with Argos, provided an account of the alleged Iranian espionage operation to NOS.
Argos identified the server because an Iranian man based in the Netherlands provided the tip and an Iranian dissident on the social media platform Telegram received a file with respect to the surveillance operation. "Fortunately he did not open it and his computer was not infected," Delhaas said.
Delhass said some of the targets of the regime’s surveillance were in the Netherlands but the largest number were abroad.
NOS reported that Iranian regime surveillance operation was not the first act of hacking. In late 2020, Argos and Bitdefender located a server that enabled Iran to illegally access devices.
According to NGO’s report, the “newly found server would assist after that first step of infection, and make it possible to collect documents by taking screenshots and making audio recordings.”
The security company found that the Iranian regime sought to illicitly access computers and phones in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and India. NL Times reported that” The American company that rents the servers immediately stopped cooperation with the party behind this server, after Argos informed it of their findings.” The US company was not identified. 
In 2020, Sadegh Zarza, a 64-year-old former member of the leadership of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, escaped a an assassination attempt in the Netherlands.
Zarza’s brother Taher told the Dutch paper Leeuwarden Courant that Sadegh suffered numerous stab wounds to his chest, stomach, neck, and head.
In 2019, the Dutch government accused Iran’s regime of assassinating two Iranian dissidents in the Netherlands.


