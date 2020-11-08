The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran: We will build our own helicopters, supply Iraq

Currently Iran’s helicopter fleet consists of mostly American helicopters from the era before the 1979 revolution.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 11:27
An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran’s commander of the Army aviation Service Brig. Gen. Yousef Ghorbani said that Iran has a “huge helicopter fleet” which makes it one of the superior powers in the Middle East in terms of deterrence and combat capability. The army aviation arm in Iran includes hundreds of helicopters and is called locally “Havinirooz.” It is part of the army, the way air forces in the US and other places were once part of the army, but it deals primarily with helicopters and transport.  
The comments come a day after Iran’s Air Force also bragged about new precision weapons, drones that can drop bombs and refurbished aircraft with new laser targeting pods. Ghorbani said that Iran has increased its manufacturing capability and that it now makes some 500 parts for various helicopters. It has installed night vision on the aircraft as well. "One of the first works in the country and the Middle East by aviation specialists, pilots, technical personnel and knowledge-based companies as a whole." The night vision system was installed on helicopters and tested in night exercises in operational areas.
He says that his service could help install night vision for partners countries and air forces. "Today, new and up-to-date systems have been installed on Airborne helicopters and are ready to support the Armed Forces in any mission and operation." This refers to new weapons systems and an overhaul of the helicopter fleet. Regarding the construction of a national helicopter, he said: "According to the order of the Supreme Leader, who said that a national helicopter should be built, plans have been made and this is being done by the order of the commander of the army and we will build the first national helicopter in the near future."
Amir Ghorbani stated: We do not need to import parts and we can even help Islamic and friendly countries.
He also said that a recent meeting with the Iraqi Air Force went well and “the Iraqi side was very willing to buy our parts and install night vision systems on helicopters.”
Currently Iran’s helicopter fleet consists of mostly American helicopters from the era before the 1979 revolution. These include Chinooks and Bell helicopters, as well as Cobra attack helicopters. The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company, called HESA, in Isfahan is actually based on a factory built by Textron, a US company which was supposed to make Bell 214 helicopters. Iran is supposed to still have around 50 of these. It uses the factory now to make Ababil drones but it is clear Iran has the capacity to make helicopters because of this American industrial footprint that once existed.
Iran’s ability to keep US helicopters from the 1970s flying is one of the marvels of the country’s accomplishments. It has also kept a variety of US aircraft from the 1970s flying as well as old Boeing airplanes. Iran also has some Russian MI-17 helicopters.  
Iran’s goal of producing its own helicopters is part of a rapid attempt to become more self-sufficient, investing in building its own aircraft, ships, and a huge army of drones and ballistic missiles. It has excelled at the missiles and drones but has difficulty with other large platforms such as helicopters, tanks and planes. Even though Iran has the technical know-how, sanctions and economic problems have held it back in this respect. Very few countries build their own advanced military aircraft and Iran is trapped by history in that fact: It is difficult to build modern helicopters and planes. Nevertheless its constant bragging and attempt to suppl other countries shows that it wants o grow its industry now that it is out from under an arms embargo. 


