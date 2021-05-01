The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian families slam Zarif for slandering Soleimani

Audio of Zarif giving an interview in which he slammed Soleimani and appeared to suggest the IRGC had undermined him has led to controversy.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 1, 2021 14:28
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war" (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
In Iran a series of families of “martyrs” have sent a message in the wake of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s insults against the late Qasem Soleimani. An audio of Zarif giving an interview in which he slammed Soleimani and appeared to suggest the IRGC had undermined him, has led to controversy.
The message is directed to “dear Dr. Zarif, honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” It notes the publication of the recent audio file and seeks “to prevent the distortion of the line of resistance and the great benefits gained for Islamic Iran by this dear martyr [Soleimani].”
It says the Soleimani’s role was portrayed unfairly in Zarif’s leaked tape. It says that it does not “correspond to reality and now the question arises why these ambiguous words should be said at some point. That he is not alive and cannot seem to defend himself against your words? Is this a tradition of fairness and morality? Mr. Zarif, the published words were so unfair,” the letter says.
It says that Zarif had disputed the “regional decisions of Haj Qasem Soleimani” but notes that without Soleimani “you could not conduct diplomacy in the region as you wished…you have been negotiating with Europe and the United States for a long time, and these negotiations are not limited to your eight-year responsibility in the government…In previous periods, you did not achieve a tangible achievement for the people of Iran, but not for the reason that you cowardly linked it to the decisions of the dear martyr [Soleimani] and expressed it.”
The letter goes on to note that “we explicitly state that you have been unable to achieve the desired result since the beginning of the negotiations at different times, but each time you attribute this failure to others other than yourself under various pretexts.” They basically accuse Zarif of being incompetent and putting blame on others rather than Iran’s enemies.  
The letter argues that it was Soleimani’s abilities that made Iran strong and thus provided Zarif his negotiating power in the first place. “It was because of the power that was provided to you by the unparalleled courage of Sardar Soleimani, because no country is willing to negotiate with the diplomat of a defeated country.”
The letter is interesting because it casts doubt on Zarif’s timeline of Russian intervention in Syria. It notes that Syria was in crisis for years prior to Russia intervening in 2015. “The Syrian regime has gone through a crisis, to which they answered yes. Now the question arises, if Syria was not in crisis, why did Mr. Putin come to the conclusion almost a year later that he should intervene militarily on Syrian soil?” In essence this justifies Soleimani meeting with Putin about the intervention in Syria.  
The letter is part of a growing pushback against Zarif in Iran. Meanwhile, Zarif has been doing negotiations for Iran in Doha and other areas. He has also backed a ceasefire in Yemen after meeting with the Houthis. He also had a meeting in Baghdad and Kuwait. His meetings abroad are designed to show he still has worth to Tehran as members of parliament and others are displeased with his actions and disgusted by the leaked tapes. Although Iran wants to blame the West for the leaked tapes, many officials also feel disappointed in Zarif.


Tags Iran Javad Zarif Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by