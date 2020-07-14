Iran’s Ghaani says 'Zionist regime' has difficult days ahead

Iran’s head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Esmail Ghaani slammed the US and Israel and said both countries would be punished and that only “difficult” days were ahead. He praised a fire aboard a US ship, the Bonhomee Richard as divine punishment. “America lit a fire and today is on fire.”

Ghaani became head of the Quds Force after the US killed Qasem Soleimani in January. Soleimani was one of Iran’s most well-known commanders, responsible for supporting Iran’s actions from Lebanon to Yemen, Syria and Iraq. Iran has vowed revenge since his killing.

Ghaani is an expert on Afghanistan and has been slow to fill the shoes of Soleimani. He has visited Syria once and Iraq at least twice in visits largely considered ineffectual. He now wants to make his mark. Asked about the fire on the US warship, which has burned for two days and is a major setback for the US Navy, he said it was divine punishment.