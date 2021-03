Iran’s Rouhani: Our centrifuges are spinning faster

Rouhani said that "today, both our economy and centrifuges are spinning better." We see that our economy is spinning better, and on the other hand, centrifuges are spinning better, so we can grow more in the nuclear industry, which is important to us, and legitimize this industry, he said, according to Fars news.

He then mentioned that Iran has numerous types of centrifuges, including how “once upon a time” Iran only had IR-1 but now it has IR-2, IR-4, IR-6 and IR-8. IR-6 and IR-8 can enrich uranium more quickly. Iran’s IR-1 was based off of Pakistan’s P-1 centrifuge from the 1980s.

In the past some reports have said that elements of the centrifuges have failed. Iran has informed the IAEA that it would transfer cascades of advanced centrifuges underground at Natanz. Rouhani mentioned that Iran is spinning the IR-9 centrifuges as well, and linked it to Iran’s economic success.