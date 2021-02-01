Iran’s submarine fleet is in drydock

So why are they sitting on land? The author, an expert on such matters, speculates there may be a wider serviceability issue. What that means is unclear, but Iran has had problems with its ships in the past and Iran often has issues getting parts for its large platforms. The issue Iran faces is that while it is good at building drones and missiles, it has an issue when it comes to helicopters, airplanes and ships.Iran under sanctions has not been able to modernize many parts of its regular army and navy. That means relying on ships and planes that are many decades old, sometimes Iran even uses old US Boeing, C-130s and other planes from the era of the Shah.