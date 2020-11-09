Iran’s Zarif on globetrotting push ahead of Biden presidency

Zarif’s trip to South America is unique and it is an attempt by Iran to show how much it has increased its stature as it emerges from an arms embargo. The US administration of President Donald Trump, and particularly Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran file czar Elliott Abrams, want to push new sanctions before Trump’s term is over. The Trump administration is threatening a “flood” of new sanctions according to reports. Pompeo will also come to Israel, reports say. Pompeo was recently in India, a country that has a strategic relationship with Israel and is key to the US alliance system that links the region to the UAE and Greece.

This is what Zarif wants to counter. He went to South America during the period of the US election to show that Iran and its allies have countered the US. Iran wants more gasoline and financial deals with Venezuela and it wants to improve relations with Boliva and Cuba. Bolivia has a new leader and Iran sees potential there. Iran also sought out Chile and Nicaragua, the latter being a place Iran thinks it can grow relations.

Zarif will go to Pakistan to show off after the US has worked closely with India. In response to a question about the Foreign Minister's visit to Pakistan, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that “this trip has political, security and economic dimensions. Our relations are very excellent and we have very serious issues and consultations have always been held at excellent levels.”

According to Fars, Khatibzadeh, in response to a question about Iran's proposal to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he said that “the framework for resolving the crisis is clear. Iran has welcomed any approach that contributes to this framework. It is important for us to resolve this three-decade crisis. The principles we follow, such as maintaining borders and resolving occupied cities, are inviolable for us to keep the demographics of the region intact.” Iran thus appeared to support the right of Armenians to remain in Nagorna-Karabkah but under Azerbaijan control. Iran has been worried about Turkish-backed extremists sent to fight in the and based near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Iran’s Foreign Minister is on a mission. He was sent last week to do an unprecedented trip to South America to show off Iran’s influence in Venezuela, Cuba and Bolivia. These are all countries that are critical of or hostile to the US and Iran wants to show its clout on America’s southern flank in the wake of the US election. Now Zarif is reportedly heading for Pakistan, after having spoken to diplomats by phone in Chile and Nicaragua.