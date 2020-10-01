Iraqis mark one year since protests, hundreds of deaths

Iraqis are marking one year of protests today as they turned out in Baghdad and other places in central and southern Iraq. Iraq has suffered from lack of investment in infrastructure and no “peace dividend” for the thousands of Iraqis who served in the battles against ISIS that ended in 2017. Iraqis feel that their country is being taken over by militias and corruption. They came out to protest last year and were met by bullets, usually fired by pro-Iranian militias. Hundreds of Iraqis died in the protests. Thousands were injured. For a year protest leaders and activists, including many young men and women, have been systematically hunted down and executed or kidnapped. Amnesty International wrote today, October 1, that security forces had responded by killing protesters last year. Iraq’s militias, many affiliated with the Hashd al-Shaabi, are part of the government’s paramiitary forces but they have loyalty to political parties and Iran. This includes Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Badr, and Saraya Khorosani. They number 150,000 men.Videos on Thursday showed Tahrir square in Baghdad full of protesters. The activists were responsible last year for bringing down the government of Adel Abdul Mahdi, a largely ineffectual leader who had served since 2018. Then several choices for Prime Minister failed to form a government until Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief and activist, stepped forward. He formed a government that promised hope and an end to impunity on attacks. But Iran has undermined him by operationalizing the militias to attack US forces and convoys that supply US troops.The US has handed over eight facilities to Iraq as the pro-Iran militias demand the US leave. Last night pro-Iranian groups in Mosul fired rockets at the Kurdistan region. On Tuesday they fired a rocket in Baghdad that killed a family. It is unclear if Kadhimi can rein in the militias. In June he tried to send counter-terror forces to detain them and they were released. The protesters will not give up, they continue to fight for a better Iraq and a future not hijacked by Iran and corruption. Many of these protesters were born with no memories of the Saddam era, they grew up when Iraq was occupied by US forces and riven by violence of the so-called “surge” against insurgents. They came of age as ISIS attacked Iraq in 2014 and almost attacked Baghdad. After years of hellish battles with genocidal ISIS they went home to Basra to find schools that lack water and sewage in the streets. Iraq imports electricity and goods from Iran even though it sits on more than five percent of the world’s oil. The protesters want answers. They want to know who sold their future. So far they have not received an adequate answer.
