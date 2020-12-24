The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqis not surprised by US pardon of Blackwater killers

The four men were guarding a convoy of bulletproof vehicles and allegedly opened fire at random with machine guns and grenade launchers on the crowd of civilians.

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 06:51
Protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad (photo credit: REUTERS)
Protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump pardoned the four former American security contractors convicted in US federal court in the 2007 killing of 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians, including two children, in Baghdad.
For more stories like this visit themedialine.org.
They were part of a wave of pardons issued Tuesday by Trump, made in the final days of his presidency.
The four men, employees of the private military company Blackwater Security Consulting (now Academi), were escorting a US embassy convoy when they fired into a crowd of Iraqis, killing 17 and wounding 20.
Blackwater guards later said the convoy was ambushed and that they fired at the attackers, but an FBI investigation found that at least 14 of the slain were shot without cause.
Nicholas Slatten, one of the pardoned men, was serving a life sentence in a US federal prison for first-degree murder. Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard had been sentenced to between 12 years and 15 years for manslaughter.
Dr. Khalid Al Yaqoobi, an Iraqi politician and former adviser on national security to the Federal Government of Iraq, told The Media Line that ordinary Iraqis are no longer interested in the affair, because of the great problems they face in their day-to-day lives.
“Also, they are losing hope for a better life amid the current political process in Iraq that is almost reaching its end,” Al Yaqoobi said.
Iraq is preparing for early elections, planned for June, amid concerns over past voting fraud and myriad political, security and economic challenges.
Asked about the Iraqi government’s position on the pardons, Al Yaqoobi said it was more concerned with the nation’s difficult internal situation.
He added, however, that the political class in the country would try to exploit Trump’s decision “as usual, via political blackmail.”
The four men were guarding a convoy of bulletproof vehicles and allegedly opened fire at random with machine guns and grenade launchers on the crowd of civilians. The Nisour Square massacre sparked an international protest against hiring mercenaries during wartime.
Othman al-Mukhtar, a writer for The New Arab news website, told The Media Line this was not the first time Iraqis were disappointed over the response to crimes committed by Americans since the 2003 US-led invasion.
“I think that the new decision constitutes a continuation of racism in dealing with Iraqi blood by American administrations, and it is very strange that Trump was so late with the decision,” he said.
Iraqis have not forgotten the other massacres committed by Americans in Haditha, Fallujah and Abu Ghraib Prison, “and the crime of rape of the child Abeer al-Janabi, and then burning her with her parents” in 2006, Mukhtar said. “In addition, there was the execution of unarmed civilians in a mosque in Fallujah in 2004, leading to the Nisour massacre.”
Mukhtar pointed out that Iraqis were facing similar crimes committed by pro-Iranian militias on a daily basis, “so I believe that the [Trump’s] decision will consolidate the idea of Washington being implicated in what happened to Iraq,” he said. “But they certainly consider the crimes taking place today as an extension of the American invasion of 2003.”
Those responsible for such crimes escaped justice, Mukhtar believes. “They were tried in theory only, or were sentenced with judgments that failed to be commensurate with the calamities they caused among Iraqi families,” he said.
Khalil Ibrahim Shaker, whose son was slain in 2003, told The Media Line that the international community and the United Nations Security Council must condemn the decision of the US president.
“We condemn and deplore Trump’s decision to pardon the murderers and thugs who created mayhem and shed Iraqi blood,” Shaker said.
He added that the American administration must compensate the families of every victim proven to be killed by the US military, “including my son Mahmoud, who was martyred in 2003 at the age of 12, without any guilt. He was killed by the American army in cold blood, and it’s proven by his death certificate that he was a martyr of war.”
It was a shame that the American president viewed the Arab nation as weak, Shaker said. “He’s trying in every way to enslave and despise its people, but this will not happen,” he said.
Dr. Naser Alfahdawy, an academic at the College of Islamic Studies at the University of Baghdad, told The Media Line the US has continued to show the Iraqi people its ugly face by violating humanitarian standards in “granting immunity to gangs from private security companies, and acquitting the perpetrators of the crime of genocide against the defenseless Iraqi people in Nisour Square, in front of the entire world.”
Alfahdawy added that Blackwater was not only military contractor working in Iraq, as dozens of foreign security companies had operated in the country, and they had their own union, the Private Security Company Association of Iraq (PSCAI).
“The number of security companies operating in Iraq at that time reached more than 70 companies, with about 100,000-120,000 mercenaries employed by the United States of America,” he said. “The killing business was opened widely for them, to create a spirit of defeatism and intimidation among the Iraqi people.”
The PSCAI disbanded in December 2011.
The pardon decision revealed the true face of the “fake democracy that the US used to deceive public opinion and mislead the world, all the while claiming it aimed to spread democracy in Iraq and establish the foundations of justice,” he said.
“This unjust amnesty decision contradicts all the scales of justice. A free people aspires to be free from dictatorship and the injustice of Iran’s gangs,” Alfahdawy said.


Tags Iraq United States Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by