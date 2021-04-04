The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iraq’s Prime Minister gambles on Gulf support amid Iran’s influence

Months ago there were rumors in Iraq about increasing investment from Saudi Arabia.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 4, 2021 22:31
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020 (photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 7, 2020
(photo credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iraq’s Prime Minister has to toe a fine line. He is going hat in hand to the Gulf hoping for more support from Riyadh and the UAE. However, at the same time he knows the US is contemplating how to re-enter discussions with Iran and he knows that pro-Iranian militias and political parties control much of Iraq. How far can he go to court the Gulf? Can the Gulf balance Iran in Iraq.  
Months ago there were rumors in Iraq about increasing investment from Saudi Arabia. This has caused controversy among pro-Iran voices who are not only against Riyadh but also have accused Gulf states of supporting Sunni Islamist extremists in the past in Iraq. That may no longer be the case, the Gulf states want stability in Iraq, but it is still the Iranian talking point. Iran’s friends in Iraq argue that the Gulf is normalizing with Israel and that Gulf states are puppets of the US. They argue that Iran is “resisting” Saudi Arabia. Towards that end they want no Gulf money.  
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi disagrees. Over the last five years the US has worked to try to bring Iraq closer to Riyadh. This was accomplished despite two decades of acrimony that followed the Gulf War. Borders were re-opened and flights began again. Diplomats went back and forth. Muqtada al-Sadr even met with the Saudis in 2017 and allegedly encouraged less incitement against Riyadh.  
Kadhimi went to Saudi Arabia several days ago, just as April was starting. He has had a difficult time as Prime Minister since coming to office last year. The pro-Iranian militias have threatened him and continue to attack US bases. Kadhimi appears unable to control the militias but he wants strategic dialogue with the US. He hopes for more support from the Biden administration. Quietly he might like to balance Iran, but it’s unclear how. “He said on Sunday that his visit to the UAE is part of his government's approach to strengthen the country's ties with the Arab region,” according to The National in the UAE. Al Kadhimi was received in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
"As part of my government's approach to enhance Iraq’s regional and international relations, I am today in the UAE with an official delegation," Mr Al Kadhimi said on Twitter. Sheikh Mohamed hosted an official reception ceremony for Mr Al Kadhimi at Qasr Al Watan, which included a 21-gun salute, honour guard and the national anthems of the UAE and Iraq, The National reported.  
"The UAE remains committed to supporting stability and progress for Iraq and its people," Sheikh Mohamed said. Despite the talk of fraternal relations it is unclear what more the UAE and Riyadh can do in Iraq. The country is divided and there are unclear opportunities for the Gulf to help rebuild areas damaged in the war on ISIS, or to invest in the Kurdistan region. It remains to be seen if Kadhimi can bring something out of his visit to the Gulf, more than the lip service the region has seen in the past. On the list of things to do: Bring stability, fight Covid-19 and somehow make Iraq a prosperous secure country again. 


