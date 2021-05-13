Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

The explosion of violence appears to have come from know where but has deep roots in the country. This communal violence, or “civil war” as some have described it, is often lurking in the background during periods of tension and conflict. The war on Israel’s streets as clashes between mobs of Jews and Arabs have unfolded since the beginning of this Ramadan pose a significant threat to the country.The explosion of violence appears to have come from know where but has deep roots in the country. This communal violence, or “civil war” as some have described it, is often lurking in the background during periods of tension and conflict.

The hundreds of demonstrators who turned out were kept away from clashes with Arabs by the Israeli police. This followed two nights of low level attacks and clashes. It appears that a dry-run for the current clashes took place in late April in Jerusalem after a series of attacks on Orthodox Jews were filmed and posted on Tik Tok by Arabs. This led to a far-right demonstration on April 22.

However, the message of April 22 was largely lost on the public. On April 19 similar clashes in Jaffa had taken place and several had been injured. Yet the chaos in Jaffa also went largely unnoticed. All of this meant that many communities were waiting for a spark to erupt on May 11 and May 12. That spark came with the end of Ramadan and the Al-Aqsa mosque incidents where Israeli police were seen in the mosque dispersing protesters on May 10 and 11. Images shared on social media, including by Aymen Odeh, the Joint List leader, showed Israelis cheering at the Kotel on Jerusalem Day as a tree burned on the Temple Mount near Al-Aqsa. However, the video made it appear the mosque was burning.

This set the stage for the civil strife in Lod where the Border police had to be called in on May 12. It also led to attacks on a synagogue on May 11 and then mobs of revenge attacks and attempted lynching of people in cars. These attacks spiraled out of control. It isn't the first type of lynching attacks in Israel. In October 2015 after a terror attack in Beersheba a crowd lynched a random man named Haftom Zarhum from Eritrea, claiming they though he was a terrorist. In 2015 a mob in Majdal Shams attacked an ambulance and lynched a Syrian man wounded from fighting that the IDF was taking to a hospital. Druze accused the man of being a Jihadist involved in attacks on Druze in Syria. Tensions already existed in Israel's so-called "mixed cities" such as Lod. However across the country there are often simmering tensions. There are also deep roots of activism and protest in Nazareth and Haifa, where there are usually pro-Palestinian rallies during times of war.

This illustrates that the mobs are often just a thin blue line away from attacks on people. The lack of police presence and sense of entitlement to use mob justice, often driven on by social media where people share images of attacks in other cities, leads to the chaos. For instance most of the recent attacks in Israel were likely caused by seeing attacks in other places, or wanting “revenge.” Each side has its “revenge” narrative. One claims to be defending “Al-Aqsa” and one is fighting after seeing a boy killed by Hamas rockets or hearing synagogues were attacked.

The mob violence in Israel has now hit a dozen towns and cities from Rahat and Beersheba to Bat Yam and Ramla, Lod, Haifa, Nasiriyah, Jerusalem and many other places. In addition attacks and protests have taken place in Umm al-Fahm and also shooting attacks in the south and center. The question is whether the country is now facing a tipping point in violence. The prime minister has now called for law and order and condemned the attacks but the widespread violence reveals a society that is deeply divided and will remain on edge in the future.