Right wing rioters smash windows of Arab-owned businesses in Bat Yam

Right-wing Jewish extremists rioted in the streets of Bat Yam on Wednesday evening, smashing windows and throwing bricks at Arab owned businesses while chanting "death to Arabs" and "may your village burn."

Independent journalist Aviya Schatz reportedly warned police beforehand of the expected riot, which was seemingly organized on WhatsApp groups.

"We warned of threats of death and violence, we sent them to all media channels and filed a police complaint. Didn't help. They're in the streets," Schatz wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a video of rioters.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said of the riots that "The acts were organized by provocateurs who came from outside the city. This is not our way."