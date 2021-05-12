Right wing rioters smash windows of Arab-owned businesses in Bat Yam

Right-wing Jewish extremists rioted in the streets of Bat Yam on Wednesday evening, smashing windows and throwing bricks at Arab owned businesses while chanting "death to Arabs" and "may your village burn."
בת ים- הריסת חנות בבעלות ערבית pic.twitter.com/icYzc25jYJ— Rachel (@Rachel12042155) May 12, 2021
Independent journalist Aviya Schatz reportedly warned police beforehand of the expected riot, which was seemingly organized on WhatsApp groups.
אלו בדיוק הקבוצות שהועברו למשטרה - היה אפשר לעצור את הפרעות pic.twitter.com/Yyj28HhFzR— Achiya Schatz (@schatzah) May 12, 2021
"We warned of threats of death and violence, we sent them to all media channels and filed a police complaint. Didn't help. They're in the streets," Schatz wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a video of rioters.
בת ים: תקיפות וונדליזם בחנויות של ערבים pic.twitter.com/cLkkmx6tv0— עז (@jewgibor) May 12, 2021
Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said of the riots that "The acts were organized by provocateurs who came from outside the city. This is not our way."
מהומות גם בטבריה: עימותים בין יהודים לערבים בעיר @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/8gfi8GpzD5— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 12, 2021
Right wing extremist rioters were also seen in Tiberias and Lod, and more are expected to show up in other cities with a largely mixed Arab and Jewish population.
