Islamic State says it was behind blast in southern Libya

Islamic State said on Monday it was behind a blast in a small town in southern Libya on Saturday, the militant group's first attack in the country for at least a year.

The blast targeted a security point at the entrance to Taraghin, 780 km (590 miles) south of Tripoli, but did not cause any casualties, a resident said.

A local military commander, Abdesselam Shanqala, said the explosives were concealed in a vehicle belonging to the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and there were no casualties.

An LNA military source said Islamic State was growing more active in the south after the arrest of one of its commanders.

The last attack in Libya that Islamic State said it was responsible for took place in May last year on a pipeline in the south.