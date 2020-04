Israel shot five rockets over the southern Syria border in the Quneitra region, several Syrian sources report.According to the reports, IDF choppers were seen firing rockets at numerous targets and caused damages alone. Some reports additionally claim that the targets belonged to Hezbollah.The last attack by the IDF in Syria was on Monday night, during which seven people were killed at least, including four operatives and three civilians.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.