Israel, Russia share common goal of ousting Iran from Syria

With the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad seemingly being reaccepted into the Arab world, Israel and Russia are working to remove Iran and its proxy Hezbollah from the county.

Israel has been working on the difficult task of destroying Tehran’s dreams of regional hegemony and a forward base against the Jewish state for close to a decade through its war-between-wars (MABAM) campaign with hundreds of airstrikes in Syria.

Most recently it was accused of using a surface-to-surface non-line-of-sight missile to strike Iranian targets outside Damascus in a rare daytime attack. That strike came as Russia was accused of striking some 20 opposition targets in Idlib province.

Israel does not comment on most alleged strikes, but it has been accused of carrying out strikes around the capital of Damascus as well as deep inside Syrian territory including in northern Syria near the Turkish border as well as the Al-Bukamal region near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Russia intervened in the Syrian conflict in September 2015 on the side of Assad and Moscow is seen as the main power to speak with when Israel wants to carry out strikes in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting in Sochi, Russia October 22, 2021. (credit: SPUTNIK/EVGENY VIYATO/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

And, though two players have been using a deconfliction mechanism in order to avoid any unwanted conflict, the Russians, who are on the ground in Syria, are not those sitting in Moscow speaking with the Israelis.

Russia has allowed Israel to maintain its freedom of operation over Syria, as long as it does not endanger their forces.

But, Moscow has recently begun reporting and condemning alleged Israeli airstrikes, with Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia saying in June that the airstrikes are “more and more frequent” and that the IAF’s airstrikes “complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region.”

In Russia’s opinion, Nebenzia said, “the Syrian conflict has no military solution.”

A senior Israel Air Force official brushed off those reports, recently telling reporters that there have been no changes to the deconfliction mechanism, and that the IAF continues to have freedom of action over Syria.

Nevertheless, he said, Israel’s northern border can become much more complicated in coming years with more advanced air defense systems belonging to Iran being deployed to Syria

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the first meeting between the two since Bennett entered office.

The meeting between the two was described by Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who acted as translator, as exceptionally warm. Elkin, who has acted as a translator between Putin and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the past decade, said that the two leaders agreed that Israel’s policy towards Syria, including airstrikes, would continue.

Though the senior IAF official had not been updated on the meeting between the two, it is likely during that meeting where the leaders agreed to work to remove Iran from Syria.

Israel understands that while its strongest ally remains the United States, it is Russia who is the key influencer in the Middle East and it is Moscow who Assad will listen to in order to gain anything from the outside world.

A larger international effort is being made to reach a settlement in Syria that would allow the war-torn country to begin rebuilding, which Moscow understands means expelling all foreign forces from Syria. Especially Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah and other Shi’ite militias.

For the first time since the civil war erupted over a decade ago, Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman agreed to reopen their embassies and Jordan reopened its border crossing with Syria.

Removing Iran from the region has been a central focus of Israel’s military and while Russia has been turning a blind eye to Iran’s actions in Syria, it’s had enough.

For Israel, it’s a matter of life and death. For Russia, it’s a matter of prestige and sole influence over Assad.

The question is: will Assad listen to Putin and choose Russian influence over Tehran? Or will he decide to stay in Iran’s camp and allow the Islamic Republic to entrench its forces and weapons even further for a future war with Israel?