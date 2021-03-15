Israel vaccinates 700 Jordanian workers in goodwill move

Israel began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 700 Jordanians, who were allowed to return to work in hotels in Eilat on Monday.

The workers had not been allowed into Israel due to pandemic-related restrictions. The government reversed the policy on Friday, following the efforts of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and the Israeli Embassy in Amman, in dialogue with the Jordanian authority.

The Jordanians will have to undergo coronavirus tests and quarantine, in accordance with Health Ministry guidance, before beginning to work in hotels in Eilat.

“The return of the workers to Israel is another step in strengthening the civil relations between Israel and Jordan,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The move comes amid tensions between Israel and Jordan.

Last week, Jordan blocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned flight to the United Arab Emirates from entering its airspace. In response, Netanyahu reportedly instructed to ban all Jordanian flights from flying over Israel. Jordan agreed to allow Netanyahu’s flyover, but Netanyahu had already postponed his trip. The blockage of Jordanian flights was reversed before any were actually planned to fly over Israel.

Jordan blocked Netanyahu’s flight a day after Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah canceled a planned visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, on the occasion of Isra’ and Mi’raj, the Islamic holiday marking the prophet Mohammed’s journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The visit had been coordinated with Israel, but the prince arrived at the Israeli border with more armed guards than had been agreed on, according to the Israeli side.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi argued that Israel changed its conditions for the visit. The additional guards were not permitted to enter Israel, and Hussein canceled his visit.

“Israel is interested in a positive and productive relationship with Jordan,” a senior official said about the Prime Minister’s Office announcement of the goodwill step after it was announced on Friday.