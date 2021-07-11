The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli and Emirati companies team up to provide digital health platform

SJM hopes to piggyback off of INMED's already established combination of software, hardware and human-based solutions to create their own infrastructure for digital health.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 21:32
Dubai's SJM Group partners with INMED to provide digital health platform
(photo credit: SJM GROUP)
Dubai-based SJM Group announced that it will be partnering with Israel-based INMED to create a end-to-end digital health platform for managing remote patients in the Arab Emirate.

The new partnership will enable enable hospitals, insurance carriers, medical concierge companies and aging communities with the opportunity to provide patients with "tailor-made end-to-end personal digital remote patient management, while maintaining 24/7 continuous medical monitoring by their own doctors," SJM Group announced in a statement. "Allowing the provider to offer outstanding medical services with the most efficient organizational and medical benefits and with no geographic limitations."

SJM hopes to piggyback off of INMED's already established combination of software, hardware and human-based solutions to create their own infrastructure for digital health in accordance with the needs of their customers. INMED's "innovative platform is managing and enhancing the entire medical organizational platform from 24/7 medical center to smart management of patients’ referrals to personal doctors and specialists based on the urgency of the patient’s medical condition," SJM added. 

“With a requirement to further innovate the UAE’s Healthcare Sector, in the assessment of various companies, we found INMED providing an overall holistic approach and a complete solution for the UAE market," SJM Group Chairman H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. "It is a pleasure to partner with INMED to constantly provide new technologies for the Healthcare Sector to ensure the well-being of the UAE population.”

INMED founder and CEO Dr. David Morel lauded the SJM chairman for his "innovative vision" for the Dubai healthcare market.

“Our partnership with SJM GROUP is very important strategically for INMED. We are excited to expend our services to the gulf region with our innovative platform which already serves hospitals, clinics, and patients throughout the world," Morel said.

"Our platform’s unique capabilities are based on innovative algorithms and bots we have developed," Morel added. "Each component in the system as well as all the remote Medical devices we offer, which are the most advanced of their kind in the world, are fully integrated to work holistically with our platform and are all FDA approved. 

"Our digital platform was built with constant updating capabilities and continued combinations of devices that will provide added value to patients and customers.”

INMED Partner and Vice President Mashi Kadar thanked the SJM Group for it's vote of confidence in INMED.

"The UAE has over 3 million residents belonging to high socioeconomic status who are seeking high-end and on-demand digital health services," Kadar said. "We are proud to be selected by SJM Group to supply our technology and services to the people of the UAE and to millions of other potential clients in the region ‘s markets which are estimated in billions of dollars. 

"We are already in the advanced stages of signing agreements with one of the largest hospitals in the Emirates, as well as with a leading medical insurance company." Kedar adds. "INMED is in the midst of a business development momentum. 

"The deal with SJM Group in Dubai joins our extensive operations with a local company in Russia operating 4,000 medical centers in Russia with INMED’s technology connected to the system to provide additional digital medical services and we anticipate that our global sales turnover in 2022 will increase to about $30 million."


