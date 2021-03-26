The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli & Emirati entrepreneurs join 1st Abraham Accords virtual Hackathon

"This unique virtual event creates a new platform to connect between young and talented entrepreneurs from our nations," said Erel Margalit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2021 03:15
THE FLAGS of the US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain are projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City in September. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE FLAGS of the US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain are projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City in September.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
For the first time since the signing of the Abraham Accords, a three day virtual hackathon was held in order to develop business entrepreneurship and relationships between young Israelis and young people in the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.
The event, taking place between the 23rd and 25th of March, was organized by Israel-is – an organization working to improve Israel's image in the world – in collaboration with JVP, an internationally renowned VC fund, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation and Start-Up Nation Central. 
It will include greetings from the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and Eitan Na'eh, Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, as well as lectures and workshops from leading Emirati and Israeli businesspeople, and hosts young entrepreneurs from across the region.
"This unique virtual event creates a new platform to connect between young and talented entrepreneurs from our nations,"said Erel Margalit,  Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP & Margalit Startup City. 

The event addressed the post-Corona challenges that the region will face, with a particular focus on business and entrepreneurship, education and tourism. The participants will present initiatives and work plans that propose solutions to the challenges of tomorrow in the region.
"The Middle East is changing," he said. "The hunger for cooperation is huge, and the best channel for it is the technology that builds bridges and partnerships."
"Young leadership emanating from young entrepreneurs is a key driver for promoting true normalization between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and other countries. These initiatives give both hope and opportunities for new creative ideas to bring people together and create a genuinely new chapter for our region," Margalit noted.
“This event is a great mircrocosm of the incredible potential for partnership between the two nations," Karin Gattegno, Chief Business Officer of Start-up Nation noted, adding that "At Start-up Nation Central we believe entrepreneurship and innovation are at the heart of this new collaboration, as well as the main driver for regional growth."
"Israel’s start-up ecosystem provides game-changing solutions around the world, and our young entrepreneurs are already at the very core of this new blossoming relationship. Our nations’ ecosystems have many synergies and much to learn from each other. At Start-up Nation Central we are looking forward to creating a plethora of new partnerships in the spirit of innovation for the betterment of both countries and beyond,” Gattegno continued.
Chemi Peres, Chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, later declared that "The Abraham Accords opened a whole world of opportunities for building bridges of peace and innovation. This hackathon brings together the promise of the new Middle East - the younger generation who are the leaders of tomorrow."
"The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation is proud to take part in this important event, which is consistent with the work of the Center over the past 25 years to shape a common and better future for the peoples of the region," Peres continued.
The winners from the United Arab Emirates will be invited on a delegation to Israel, and the Israeli winners will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, under the banner of entrepreneurship and technology. 


Tags Israel UAE Abraham Accords Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by