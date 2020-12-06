Israeli delegation heads to UAE for first official business conference

"Since the agreements between us were signed, relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have progressed rapidly and your conference is one of the fastest moving steps forward," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded greeting to the conference.

"We cooperate in so many fields - science and technology, trade and investment, transportation and tourism. When the UAE succeeds, Israel succeeds, and when Israel succeeds, the UAE succeeds. Our partnership is an example to all peoples in the Middle East. Together we build a future for the two countries, the region, and the world."

Belhoul added the following: "We believe that the cooperation and joint potential between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel will enable a vital contribution in these areas and play a key role in shaping the post-coronavirus economy."

Hendi said that the business conference was "an important platform for accelerating cooperation as we continue to open new doors in search of sustainable economic progress," and that he looks forward to "promoting dialogue and establishing closer ties with Israeli entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses on the innovation front."

Krupik looks forward to "a new and promising chapter" in the relationship between Israel and UAE and to learning from the UAE's "wisdom, regional activities and business leadership."

Lefler noted that "the sight of hundreds of Israeli businessmen getting off Israeli planes at Dubai airport is a symbol of the economic partnership, which is starting now."

Singer Shiri Maimon moved the audience when she sang the song "Hallelujah" in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic and English. She also performed the famous song "Havitach" by the Lebanese singer Piroz.