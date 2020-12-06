The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli delegation heads to UAE for first official business conference

"The sight of hundreds of Israeli businessmen getting off Israeli planes at Dubai airport is a symbol of the economic partnership."

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 22:31
Flydubai flight to Israel from the UAE (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)
 BEYOND BUSINESS, Israel's official business conference for the United Arab Emirates opened in Dubai with the participation of about 400 leaders of hi-tech industries from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, led by Bank Hapoalim and the Export Institute.
The keynote speakers at the official opening evening were the Emirati Innovation and Fintech Minister Dr. Ahmad Belhoul; Abu Dhabi Investment Ministry CEO Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi; Bank Hapoalim chairman Reuven Krupik; and Economy and Industry Ministry director-general David Lefler.
"Since the agreements between us were signed, relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have progressed rapidly and your conference is one of the fastest moving steps forward," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded greeting to the conference. 
"We cooperate in so many fields - science and technology, trade and investment, transportation and tourism. When the UAE succeeds, Israel succeeds, and when Israel succeeds, the UAE succeeds. Our partnership is an example to all peoples in the Middle East. Together we build a future for the two countries, the region, and the world."
Belhoul added the following: "We believe that the cooperation and joint potential between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel will enable a vital contribution in these areas and play a key role in shaping the post-coronavirus economy." 
Hendi said that the business conference was "an important platform for accelerating cooperation as we continue to open new doors in search of sustainable economic progress," and that he looks forward to "promoting dialogue and establishing closer ties with Israeli entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses on the innovation front." 
Krupik looks forward to "a new and promising chapter" in the relationship between Israel and UAE and to learning from the UAE's "wisdom, regional activities and business leadership." 
Lefler noted that "the sight of hundreds of Israeli businessmen getting off Israeli planes at Dubai airport is a symbol of the economic partnership, which is starting now."
Singer Shiri Maimon moved the audience when she sang the song "Hallelujah" in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic and English. She also performed the famous song "Havitach" by the Lebanese singer Piroz.


