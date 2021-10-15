Israeli settlers attack Palestinian harvesters in West Bank

a group of 30 settlers attacked a Palestinian family in Yasuf, in the west bank on Friday morning, according to a report by the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din.

According to the report, the attackers threw stones at the family, and after some of them successfully escaped, the attackers then reached the 50-year-old mother of the family and sprayed pepper spray at her face. They then threw stones at the family's car as well as another car that was in the area, and then ran away.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of taking part in the attack.

Yesh Din said that since the beginning of the month, they had recorded 17 harvest-related incidents, out of which three involved attacks against the harvesters at the hands of Israelis. There were reportedly an additional five incidents of olive trees being cut or burned down and seven cases in which Israelis allegedly stole harvest from Palestinians.

Israelis attack Palestinians in Yasuf. (credit: Courtesy)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn acts of violence against Palestinians.



היום בהערכת המצב השבועית, הנחיתי את צה"ל לפעול באופן מערכתי, תקיף וללא פשרות, ביחד עם כוחות השב"כ והמשטרה, מול כל גילוי אלימות - נגד פלסטינים, יהודים וכמובן מול כוחות הביטחון. נפעל כדי לגדוע את התופעה בכל האמצעים שלרשותנו. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) October 14, 2021

"Today, in the weekly situational assessment, I directed the IDF to act systematically and without compromise, together with the Shin Bet and police, against any violence - against Palestinians, Jews and, of course, the security forces. We will work to cut off the phenomenons with all the means we have available."