Intended to tease the low currency rate of the Turkish dollar, Muhammad Nader Badrana, was immediately sought by Turkish law enforcement.

Currently, the 20 lb bill, or liras as its known in Turkey, converts to seven and a half shekels. Turkey's economy has only worsened since the onset of the Pandemic.

The event took place at a restaurant in the Shiktah district in Istanbul. He was detained the following day at the hotel he was staying at in Beşiktas, for "insulting the signs of state sovereignty".

The bill, is painted by Ahmet Kamal Dean, who to both Turks and architect lovers around the globe, is known as a prolific architect commonly known for creating Turkey's architectural movement.

Contrary to this all, the Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed that Nader Badrana was arrested and awaiting trial.

