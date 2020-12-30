The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli water tech sees opportunities in the United Arab Emirates

The UAE-Israel Business Council, which has been pioneering partnerships in the Gulf, helped foster this new relationship.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 11:39
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air (photo credit: WATERGEN)
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
(photo credit: WATERGEN)
Israeli water treatment technology is being sought after in the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the Abraham Accords. Thani Al-Shirawi, Deputy Managing Director of Oasis Investments says “after normalization, with Israel being advanced in the water filtration business it was a no-brainer to look for a partner in Israel to use the know-how they have achieved instead of reinventing the wheel.” A new Memorandum of Understanding was agreed this month between the Israeli company and Oasis.  
Al-Shirawi’s Oasis Investment already had acquired a company in water filtration which was growing slowly. Israeli technology could benefit the UAE and the company there. In Israel, Fluence, a company that focuses on decentralized wastewater treatment solutions, had success with a unique technology they had developed. “Our wastewater packaged plants are based on Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor technology, which is the most advanced in the wastewater market,” says Yaron Bar-Tal, general manager of Fluence.  
Fluence went public on the Australian stock exchange in 2015 and had grown out of Ron Lauder Water and the Israeli start-up Emefcy. The company has found success in China and other markets and sees its technology as exceptionally suited to the UAE. The UAE is also a hub for the region and that can be a bonus for companies. “Fluence is company that wants to grow. Our water filtration company wants to grow and not reinvent the wheel so we both have the same goal. The reach in the UAE in comparison to Israel is that we are a logistics hub; after a few years, we believe we can go outside the UAE and tap the region. It is a win-win situation for both of us,” says Al-Shirawi.  
The UAE-Israel Business Council, which has been pioneering partnerships in the Gulf, helped foster this new relationship. “I am thrilled that the UAE -Israel Business Council were able to bring together this significant venture. We are working on a variety of partnerships in different verticals and this deal represents the best of Israeli water tech, sustainability and impact business that is good for the region and the planet,” says Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Deputy Mayor and co-Founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.
Dorian Barak, the Israeli-American investor and co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council says that he was familiar with the Israeli company and saw the region opening up after the peace accords. That would mean Israeli companies could openly work in the Gulf. “The Al-Shirawi Group, which is a diversified Dubai based industrial group, wanted to grow their water business and access leading Israeli tech.  Based on my strong relationships and trust with both sides, in the UAE and Israel, we were able to bring these two amazing groups together and to bridge what I hope will be a really promising relationship.  This is what our Business Council seeks to achieve, and I hope the MOU signed between Fluence and AlShirawi Clear Water will be repeated many times. This is one I’m very proud of,” he says.  
Shirawi is excited, as a promoter of peace and normalization, he sees it as cementing ties. “It’s a model for the future, this synergy of hub and start-up. We can help start-ups to ‘scale up.’” He points out that the existing Fluence footprint meshes well with the UAE, which is close to India. With a flight to Mumbai taking only one hour and forty minutes, the UAE is well placed as a hub. “Mumbai is a commercial center. We are the closest to Indian cities, and the East coast of Africa and UAE have been trading partners to Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia and Kenya, and while Israel might have a reach, UAE has stronger ties in these countries. They will need water filtration. Even in a country as developed as South Africa, water filtration is a must, if we can tap the African market and Indian market with their population, that is enough,” Al-Shirawi says.  
The new memorandum relating to water technology is only of many new partnerships and deals being discussed between Israeli companies and counterparts in the Gulf. At the recent GITEX massive technology event in the UAE there were more than 130 Israeli exhibitors out of 1,200 who came worldwide. From organic food to medical technology, Israeli technology is creating a buzz in Dubai and around the Gulf. Investors from the region see many opportunities, as the water treatment memorandum indicates. 


Tags Israel UAE water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

Open letter to Netanyahu: Retire, save your legacy, or lose in disgrace

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by