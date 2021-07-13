The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel’s Herzog, Turkey’s Erdogan hold 40-min. phone call

Relations between Israel and Turkey began to sour in 2010, although there was a Turkish diplomatic presence in Israel

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 13, 2021 09:28
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)
“Now you're talking, Turkey” took on a whole new meaning on Monday evening when President Isaac Herzog and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a 40-minute conversation in which they agreed that a return to the former good relations that existed between Turkey and Israel was important for regional security and stability.
Relations between Israel and Turkey began to sour in 2010 when then Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon publicly humiliated Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Oguz Cellikol, who was recalled, and for a long time there was no Turkish ambassador to Israel.   
The situation was exacerbated by the killing in the same year of 10 Turkish activists when Israeli commandos boarded the lead ship Mavi Marmara in  the so-called Gaza peace flotilla.   
Despite the ensuing tensions between the two countries and the exchange of barbs between Erdogen and then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there was a Turkish diplomatic presence in Israel, and trade between the two countries continued to flourish.
In 2016, Mustafa  Kemal Okem presented his credentials to President Reuven Rivlin, but Okem was likewise recalled two years later in response to clashes on the Gaza border in which 60 Palestinians lost their lives. Turkey also expelled Israel's ambassador Eitan Na'eh and Israel took similar action by expelling Turkey's Consul in Jerusalem, and summoning Turkey's deputy ambassador in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to face the wrath of the Foreign Ministry.
After the change of government in the United States, Turkey, analysts say, wanted to warm up relations with the Biden administration, and sought to do so by upgrading its relationship with Israel through the appointment of a new ambassador.
The person named in 2020 was Uhuk Ulutas, 40, a pro-Palestinian who happens to be familiar with Israel, having studied at the Hebrew University Jerusalem. If diplomacy runs its course and he gets around to presenting his credentials, he will present them to Herzog.
In their conversation, Erdogen and Herzog both noted that despite the pandemic trade relations between Israel and Turkey continued to grow.
The two leaders agreed to maintain a dialogue despite political differences and pledged to cooperate in the attempt to reach a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Political pundits predict that Erdogen's next phone call to Israel will be to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.


Tags Turkey isaac herzog president
