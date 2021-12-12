The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jared Kushner, NGO leaders sign Abraham Accords memorandum in Abu Dhabi

Representatives from the AAPI and the Sharaka initiative on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding in order to promote the goals of the Abraham Accords.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 01:29

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2021 01:33
US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks as US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien stands next to him upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. (photo credit: WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks as US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien stands next to him upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020.
(photo credit: WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Representatives from the Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) and Israeli-Emirati-Bahraini NGO the Sharaka initiative on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding in order to build upon the foundation of diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab countries laid by the Abraham Accords over a year ago, according to the US-based Arabic news channel Alhurra.
The memorandum, signed by Sharaka co-founder and CEO Amit Deri and AAPI Executive Director and President Robert Greenway in Abu Dhabi, aims to further strengthen ties between the signatories of the Abraham Accords.
Also present at the meeting was AAPI founder and former Senior Advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, who played a key role in organizing the accords.
AAPI's goal is to "ensure that [the relationships between Abraham Accords countries] achieve their fullest potential and to counter the propaganda and adverse perceptions that have allowed the Arab-Israeli conflict to continue," according to Alhurra.
Sharaka, a nonprofit founded by people from the Abraham Accords countries embodies "citizen diplomacy," emphasizing closer diplomatic ties between the countries through the active collaboration of individual citizens, Alhurra added.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
AAPI and Sharaka want to promote the agreements' message of cooperation by seeking "influencers" from media, business and academia and bringing Israeli influencers on trips to Arab countries and vice versa, according to the UAE-based Khaleej Times.
Next, the organizations plan to find specific areas for the parties to collaborate with the goal of improving inter-religious and cultural communication, as well as cooperation between academic and policy institutions, schools, athletic clubs, and environmental researchers, the Times added.
Grassroots collaboration is key to furthering mutual understanding and minimizing conflict, Greenway told the Times.


