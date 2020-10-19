The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jordan cracks down on criminals after men chop off teen’s hands

Up to 100 people have been detained for various crimes, most not connected to the particular incident that sparked this.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 11:33
An ambulance heads towards the city of Zarqa on the highway between Jordanian capital of Amman and Zarqa, September 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)

(photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
A horrific crime in the Kingdom of Jordan has led to the authorities hunting down criminals who threaten the public, according to reports. Last week a 16-year-old was kidnapped while out buying bread. Men took him to a house and cut off his hands and attempted to blind him allegedly because they wanted revenge against the boy’s father.
Now the Kingdom has launched a major security operation, according to Al-Ain media in the Gulf. The recent reports say that the authorities want to respond to popular anger and disgust over the abuse of the child. Security services have “moved in all directions to arrest the wanted and launched massive campaigns to arrest criminals who terrify citizens.” Up to 100 people have been detained for various crimes, most not connected to the particular incident that sparked this.
The horrid crime took place in Zarqa governorate in northern Jordan and is one of the most horrific in recent memory. Public security officials have said the security forces will continue operating until all those wanted for the crime are also detained. Apparently one wanted man threw himself off a balcony in an escape attempt in Amman. Others who are wanted on various crimes, such as threats and apparently blackmail have turned themselves in. The perpetrators who cut off the boy’s hands have been charged with attempted murder. Five have been detained so far. Jordan’s King Abdullah has expressed solidarity for the boy and provided for his medical treatment, Al-Ain reports.
There is rising anger on social media against these kinds of brutal crimes. The boy was targeted as part of a vendetta, according to the reports, harmed because of anger at his father. The nature of the crime, cutting off his hands, is particularly brutal. A video of the crime also circulated on social media.
Reports in Jordanian media, such as Al-Ghad and Petra News Service, have emphasized the support for the widespread crackdown on criminals. The reports appear to indicate that many small shopkeepers are forced to pay some kind of “royalty” as if to mafia gangs and it left lack of clarity about whether there is a shadow criminal world extorting people.
Jordanian media said there were also new anti-corruption drives and a new attempt to stop children from panhandling or begging in the streets at traffic lights. Jordan has suffered like the rest of the region from the pandemic, lockdowns and economic challenges.


