The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan: Crown prince nixed Jerusalem visit due to Israeli ‘restrictions’

“Jordan had agreed with Israel on the arrangements for the visit, but we were surprised at the last minute that Israel wanted to impose new arrangements and change the visit program."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 11, 2021 19:33
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi addresses the press in Amman, Jordan, July 2, 2018. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi addresses the press in Amman, Jordan, July 2, 2018.
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdallah canceled a planned visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) in Jerusalem because Israel wanted to impose new arrangements and change the visit program, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.
Safadi did not comment on the diplomatic crisis surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to the United Arab Emirates. Jordan blocked Netanyahu’s planned flight to the UAE from entering its airspace on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
“These difficulties apparently come from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to the Temple Mount, following a dispute over security arrangements,” the PMO said.
Jordan had agreed with Israel on the arrangements for the visit, but we were surprised at the last minute that Israel wanted to impose new arrangements and change the visit program,” Safadi told reporters after a meeting in Paris of the Munich Group, which included, in addition to the Jordanian foreign minister, the foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany, and the European Union Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, as well as the UN Coordinator for the Peace Process.
 “The crown prince wanted to make a religious visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque to pray on the occasion of Isra’ and Mi’raj,” Safadi said, referring to the Islamic holiday marking prophet Mohammed’s journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then to heaven.
According to Safadi, the proposed Israeli measures would have imposed restrictions on Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem during the special prayer to observe the holiday.
“His royal highness decided that he would not allow such restrictions against Muslim worshippers on this blessed night,” he added. “That’s why he decided to cancel the visit to preserve the right of the worshippers in Jerusalem to freely celebrate this event.”
Safadi reiterated Jordan’s position that the entire area of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound “is a place of worship for Muslims only.” Israel, he said, has no sovereignty over the holy site.
On Wednesday, KAN 11 reported that the visit of the crown prince was canceled after Jordan failed to uphold the agreed security arrangement with Israel.
The Jordanians were limited to a set number of security guards but eventually decided to bring a larger number, the report said. When Israel insisted that they stick to the agreed upon number, the Jordanians decided to cancel the visit.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu saudi arabia United Arab Emirates israel jordan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by