The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan on edge of crisis as COVID cases rapidly grow

The King’s visit was intended to show the public that he would personally demand answers from the hospital director.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 17, 2021 14:40
A Jordanian Imam reads the Koran in an empty mosque during Ramadan as prayers by worshipers are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
A Jordanian Imam reads the Koran in an empty mosque during Ramadan as prayers by worshipers are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2020.
(photo credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
The Kingdom of Jordan has entered a crisis as COVID cases grow and the public is expressing discontent with the health infrastructure. King Abdullah II visited a hospital in Salt this week after patients died due to shortage of oxygen supplies. The unusual visit was a reminder of other times when the king has appeared in public to show his leadership, such as 2015 after ISIS murdered Jordanian pilot Muath al Kasasbeh.  
The King’s visit was intended to show the public that he would personally demand answers from the hospital director. This could be an attempt to postpone a growing crisis because it is highly unusual for a leader to go down to a hospital amid angry crowds to sort things out himself. However, monarchies survive partly on symbolic gestures and the Kingdom has survived crises in the past through such methods.
The problems facing Jordan are growing, according to numerous accounts at Al-Ghad media in Jordan. On Wednesday a report quoted citizens as complaining that they feel safer at home than in hospitals. “I am ready to die in my house, rather than a hospital.” Medical services are the “last option,” say the public. This is a harsh condemnation of medical infrastructure in the Kingdom. The last time I was in Jordan covering medical issues was to examine aid being given to Syrians and Iraqi refugees several years ago. It was obvious even then the strains that the health system has, despite aid and support that is provided.  
The COVID spread last year led Jordan to put its population under one of the most harsh lockdowns globally. This was widely perceived as due to the fact that Jordan could not cope with a huge health crises. Wealthy countries saw hospitals failing, so Jordan with all its economic problems, knew it was in trouble. It largely weathered the storm until now. That is because many countries saw cases climb in the last months.  
In an avalanche of articles this week Jordan appears to be in real crisis. One Al-Ghad article notes that doctors have warned against human gatherings leading to a serious setback during this “critical” period. The health system is “exhausted,” reports say. Al-Ghad reported on Wednesday “doctors and specialized experts have confirmed that the large outbreak of the Coronavirus, especially the British mutated mutation, has led to a rapid spread of the virus, and the registration of large infections that put the health system in a difficult situation. They pointed out the need for the government to take immediate measures to prevent high casualties and stop the flow to hospitals, whether public or private, and thus reduce occupancy rates in isolation departments that have reached 100% in some hospitals.”
It appears that “terrifying” numbers are being recorded daily. It may be that the numbers are even larger than is fully known because of the present of refugees and others in the Kingdom and underreporting. The concern is that the country could have more than 10,000 new cases a day. Furthermore the crisis could lead to postponement of local elections and one article warns that the defense law enacted last year has led to an erosion of limited democratic freedoms. The economy is also reeling. The Defense Law is a form of a state of emergency giving the government sweeping powers. Members of the teachers union were arrested last August, alarming those who monitor human rights.  
Jordan is a state in the middle of the Middle East’s swirling chaos. For years it weathered the storm of the Syrian conflict, enabling some limited support for Syrian rebels and enabling the US to establish the Tanf base inside Syria near the Jordan and Iraq borders. It welcomed hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, many of whom will not return and many of whom also have large numbers of children. Jordan calls them brothers but it is straining to support them. It received aid from abroad, but the US administration of Donald Trump had less interest in caring for such foreign aid. COVID has made western donor countries focus internally, not on Jordan.
Meanwhile Jordan has had concerns over the US embassy move to Jerusalem and also Israel’s desire to annex parts of the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as taking Jordan for granted and right wing voices in Israel often bash the Kingdom. Meanwhile the Kingdom seeks to preserve its rights and status quo in Jerusalem relating to the holy sites. The Crown Prince of Jordan was denied entry to Israel earlier this month, leading to a crisis.
At the same time the Kingdom often appears to come second in the new era of the Abraham Accords as many Gulf states now want positive relations with Israel. Jordan has often been critical of these developments, such as after Netanyahu went to Oman in 2018 and Oman’s leader expressed support for including Israel in regional dialogue. Jordan says it wants movement on the two state issue prior to amicable warmer relations.
COVID has changed all these calculations. Jordan already has many economic challenges and refugees. Now it has another crisis. The thousands of cases a day, trending toward almost 1,00 new cases, is a worrying situation. However Jordan is not alone in this problem. Countries in central and eastern Europe have seen cases rise. The absence of a vaccine answer for Jordan is also worrying. The commonality between rising cases in Jordan and among Palestinians in the West Bank is likely linked. There are no clear answers for what will be done if the cases continue to climb. Globally however trends have shown that even when there is no intervention by government, cases rise and then fall in cycles, they don’t just exponentially rise forever.  The Kingdom will have to wait and see, but the growing critique in media and among citizens could reveal cracks in society. 


Tags Jordan Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by