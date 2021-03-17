Jordan on edge of crisis as COVID cases rapidly grow

The Kingdom of Jordan has entered a crisis as COVID cases grow and the public is expressing discontent with the health infrastructure. King Abdullah II visited a hospital in Salt this week after patients died due to shortage of oxygen supplies. The unusual visit was a reminder of other times when the king has appeared in public to show his leadership, such as 2015 after ISIS murdered Jordanian pilot Muath al Kasasbeh. The King’s visit was intended to show the public that he would personally demand answers from the hospital director. This could be an attempt to postpone a growing crisis because it is highly unusual for a leader to go down to a hospital amid angry crowds to sort things out himself. However, monarchies survive partly on symbolic gestures and the Kingdom has survived crises in the past through such methods. The problems facing Jordan are growing, according to numerous accounts at Al-Ghad media in Jordan. On Wednesday a report quoted citizens as complaining that they feel safer at home than in hospitals. “I am ready to die in my house, rather than a hospital.” Medical services are the “last option,” say the public. This is a harsh condemnation of medical infrastructure in the Kingdom. The last time I was in Jordan covering medical issues was to examine aid being given to Syrians and Iraqi refugees several years ago. It was obvious even then the strains that the health system has, despite aid and support that is provided. The COVID spread last year led Jordan to put its population under one of the most harsh lockdowns globally. This was widely perceived as due to the fact that Jordan could not cope with a huge health crises. Wealthy countries saw hospitals failing, so Jordan with all its economic problems, knew it was in trouble. It largely weathered the storm until now. That is because many countries saw cases climb in the last months. In an avalanche of articles this week Jordan appears to be in real crisis. One Al-Ghad article notes that doctors have warned against human gatherings leading to a serious setback during this “critical” period. The health system is “exhausted,” reports say. Al-Ghad reported on Wednesday “doctors and specialized experts have confirmed that the large outbreak of the Coronavirus, especially the British mutated mutation, has led to a rapid spread of the virus, and the registration of large infections that put the health system in a difficult situation. They pointed out the need for the government to take immediate measures to prevent high casualties and stop the flow to hospitals, whether public or private, and thus reduce occupancy rates in isolation departments that have reached 100% in some hospitals.” It appears that “terrifying” numbers are being recorded daily. It may be that the numbers are even larger than is fully known because of the present of refugees and others in the Kingdom and underreporting. The concern is that the country could have more than 10,000 new cases a day. Furthermore the crisis could lead to postponement of local elections and one article warns that the defense law enacted last year has led to an erosion of limited democratic freedoms. The economy is also reeling. The Defense Law is a form of a state of emergency giving the government sweeping powers. Members of the teachers union were arrested last August, alarming those who monitor human rights. Jordan is a state in the middle of the Middle East’s swirling chaos. For years it weathered the storm of the Syrian conflict, enabling some limited support for Syrian rebels and enabling the US to establish the Tanf base inside Syria near the Jordan and Iraq borders. It welcomed hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, many of whom will not return and many of whom also have large numbers of children. Jordan calls them brothers but it is straining to support them. It received aid from abroad, but the US administration of Donald Trump had less interest in caring for such foreign aid. COVID has made western donor countries focus internally, not on Jordan.
Meanwhile Jordan has had concerns over the US embassy move to Jerusalem and also Israel's desire to annex parts of the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as taking Jordan for granted and right wing voices in Israel often bash the Kingdom. Meanwhile the Kingdom seeks to preserve its rights and status quo in Jerusalem relating to the holy sites. The Crown Prince of Jordan was denied entry to Israel earlier this month, leading to a crisis.At the same time the Kingdom often appears to come second in the new era of the Abraham Accords as many Gulf states now want positive relations with Israel. Jordan has often been critical of these developments, such as after Netanyahu went to Oman in 2018 and Oman's leader expressed support for including Israel in regional dialogue. Jordan says it wants movement on the two state issue prior to amicable warmer relations. COVID has changed all these calculations. Jordan already has many economic challenges and refugees. Now it has another crisis. The thousands of cases a day, trending toward almost 1,00 new cases, is a worrying situation. However Jordan is not alone in this problem. Countries in central and eastern Europe have seen cases rise. The absence of a vaccine answer for Jordan is also worrying. The commonality between rising cases in Jordan and among Palestinians in the West Bank is likely linked. There are no clear answers for what will be done if the cases continue to climb. Globally however trends have shown that even when there is no intervention by government, cases rise and then fall in cycles, they don't just exponentially rise forever. The Kingdom will have to wait and see, but the growing critique in media and among citizens could reveal cracks in society.